‘Property Brothers’ Jonathan and Drew Scott Get Bad News Amid HGTV Cancellations

The Property Brothers Jonathan and Drew Scott have been seemingly saved from the HGTV cancellation spree, but that doesn’t mean their shows haven’t been impacted. Their new series, Chasing the West, has been delayed until July 30, per Entertainment Now.

The initial premiere date was scheduled for July 10. Also, the second season of their series Don’t Hate Your House With the Property Brothers has been delayed from July 30 to “later this year,” per an updated press release.

The Scott brothers signed a three-year contract with HGTV to develop and produce shows under their production company, per Variety. The deal expires at the end of this year.

In the meantime, since June 17, five shows have been axed. Jonathan Knight’s Farmhouse Fixer, Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson’s Married to Real Estate, Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas’ Bargain Block, Izzy Battres’ new show Izzy Does It, and the competition show Battle on the Beach starring Alison Victoria, Taniya Nayak and Ty Pennington we all canceled within days of one another. DIvided by Design was pulled from the schedule last Fall. All stars of the show hint from their statements about the ordeal that the partnership ending was not amicable.

Sherrord and Jackson announced they learned their show was canceled after returning from a family vacation. Ty Pennington wrote on Sherrod’s post about her show’s cancellation, “You know, in general I thought I had decent gauge about what TV executives wanted and the last few years have completely shattered that. Seriously shocked to hear this! Ya’ll are true professionals and I especially loved the designs from the last season 🙌 Keeping doing you 🙏🏼❤️ Onward and upward!”

Bynum is seemingly upset over the ordeal. In a June 22 Instagram post, Bynum said that he came across “some of the worst people” he has “ever encountered” while working in television. “Happy Sunday!!” his message began alongside a carousel of recent photos from his life.

“The last six months have been a pretty wild journey,” he continued. “Our entire business and lives have been put through the ringer at the hands of a giant corporation, yet we persist lol. Though you may not be seeing us for much longer on HGTV, we’re excited that we’ve built such an amazing base of followers and we’re very excited about the future.”

He added, “Everyone always told us TV is a fickle world and they are very right. TV is full of a lot of great people, but it’s also full of some of the worst people I’ve ever encountered. Evan and I have always tried hard to stick to what we know and what we’re good at, which is being ourselves. We love you all and we’re very excited to announce what’s next soon!”