'Sister Wives' Family Member Reveals Why They Dislike Robyn Brown

Sister Wives star Gwendlyn Brown, the daughter of Kody Brown and Christine Brown, revealed how she really feels about Kody's wife Robyn Brown in a new YouTube video. Robyn is Kody's last remaining wife after Christine, Meri Brown, and Janelle Brown all announced plans to end their spiritual unions with Kody. Gwendlyn, 21, referred to Robyn as her "stepmother" throughout the video.

"I don't really like her as a person," Gwendlyn said in the video, notes Entertainment Tonight. "Watching her [on Sister Wives] makes me like her less, for sure." Although Gwendlyn published the video on Dec. 21, she meant it as a response to the second episode of Season 17, which aired back in September.

Gwendlyn also took questions from fans, including one who asked how Robyn was being treated since Kody's other wives left him. "I imagine she's not still getting the same princess treatment, but I imagine she's still getting more and receiving kinder attention from him," she said. However, Gwendlyn refused to respond to a fan who asked if Robyn lied about reaching out to Kody's other children. She did recall reaching out to Robyn on her birthday but claims Robyn never reciprocated.

Robyn did reach out to Gwendlyn's fiancee, Beatriz Queiroz, during a family event though. "At a recent family event, she did go specifically up to my girlfriend and introduce herself, and Beatriz does say that she was kind and sweet, so I appreciate her making an attempt to reach out," Gwendlyn recalled. Gwendlyn and Quiroz announced their engagement on Nov. 30.

Gwendlyn also has a theory for Robyn and Kody's silence on social media. She believes they are aware of the negative perception Sister Wives viewers have of them. She also thinks Kody is only reaching out to his children after his disputes with them.

"He's not actively reaching out to us. I've had to reach out to him and see if he's available," Gwendlyn said of her father. "But he has been working on it, and I think he is getting better and with time, he will get better."

Gwendlyn did have praise for Meri, who confirmed she is no longer in a spiritual union with Kody during the One-on-One post-season special. "I really just don't think that the hate is justified," Gwendlyn said of the online vitriol Meri has faced. "I don't know why she does [get hate]. And I've never really heard about it, but it seems like she's just kind of minding her business and trying to enjoy her life."

Elsewhere in her new video, Gwendlyn shared her response to her mother Christine's decision to leave Kody. She was excited when she heard the news. "Obviously I love her and obviously I visit her all the time, but she was going home and I was happy for her," she said of her mother. "And I didn't really love the relationship they had. And she's doing really great now." However, she does not want to choose sides because they are her parents.

The next part of the Sister Wives One-on-One special airs on Jan. 1 at 10 p.m. ET on TLC. The third part airs on Jan. 8. Past episodes of the series are available on Discovery+.