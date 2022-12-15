'Sister Wives': Kody Brown and Meri Brown End 32-Year Marriage

Meri Brown and Kody Brown's marriage is over after 32 years. In a preview of Sunday's Sister Wives: One on One episode, Meri, 51, confirmed her marriage to Kody, 53, has ended on the heels of fellow wives Janelle Brown and Christine Brown's separations from Kody.

Seeing a clip of Kody saying he doesn't consider himself married to her, Meri tells host Sukanya Krishnan in a PEOPLE preview, "It just doesn't make sense to me that he would be so frustrated with Christine and be like, 'She just made this decision. We didn't consult, we didn't talk, she just made the decision and then he says, 'No, I don't consider myself married to Meri.' Like, he just made the decision. I've never heard him say that to me."

Christine announced in November 2021 that she and Kody had split after more than 25 years of marriage, and in a preview for Sunday's tell-all released on Dec. 11, Kody and Janelle also confirmed they were separated. Meri and Kody have been going through marital issues for years, with Kody previously saying on the TLC show that their marriage had become platonic, but Meri still was hurt by the end of the relationship.

"Even since being in Flagstaff, he has led me to believe that he was trying," she explains. "You know, our first anniversary that we had here in Flagstaff, it was cheers to a new beginning as opposed to this last anniversary he's like, 'I don't even know why you called me Meri.' He's like, 'We're not married. We're not acting as married.'"

Meri continues, "I said to him, 'Then if that's where we are, don't you think that we should address that publicly?' And he said, 'No I don't want to address it. I don't want that to be out there publicly because I don't want that judgment.'" Asked where that left her and Kody marriage-wise, Meri answers, "Well, he's already made the decision. You just saw him say that."

Despite the end of their marriage coming as a shock to her, Meri says she's still open to a possible future with Kody, who still remains married to wife Robyn Brown. "Would you ever think about reconciliation," asks Krishnan before Meri replies, "I would. I definitely would. But I don't think that he's interested." Sister Wives airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.