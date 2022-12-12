'Sister Wives': Janelle Brown Celebrates Separation From Kody in a Telling Way

Janelle Brown is making it clear where her priorities lie now that her split from husband Kody Brown is out in the open. Just before the former Sister Wives couple announced they had officially separated after nearly 30 years together in Sunday's explosive season finale of the TLC show, Janelle took to her Instagram Story to show the telling way she was spending her evening.

Posting a photo of dinner rolls in the oven, Janelle wrote that she was "making Christine's rolls for Sunday dinner with the Flagstaff kids." The post makes it clear that Janelle is staying close with her former sister wife, Christine Brown, who split from Kody in 2021 after 25 years of marriage, and whose bond with Janelle became an issue between her and Kody during the most recent Sister Wives season.

Janelle also made sure to mention that she was spending time with her kids with Kody, many of whom have been estranged from their father recently. Kody's sons with Janelle, Gabriel and Garrison Brown, are no longer speaking to their dad after calling him and his fourth wife, Robyn Brown, hypocrites for the uneven COVID protocols they felt became unfair to their mother.

During the season finale, Janelle remarked that she felt Kody was making her choose between him and their six kids. "It basically feels like I'm being forced to choose between my children and this group. I don't feel like my children are welcome," she admitted in Sunday's finale. Janelle and Kody ended the season in a blowout argument over the issue, in which Janelle said she didn't feel like having to defend herself again and again.

"This is the same ol' argument. I don't need to be beaten into submission, made to kowtow. I'm just not. I just don't need this," she said. "In the last 18 months, I've realized that I'm pretty good. I'm independent, and I'm not going to stand here and be yelled at. I just don't need it. I don't deserve it and I don't need it."

In the subsequent preview for next week's One-on-One special, Janelle and Kody confirmed they were officially "separated." Kody still remains in a polygamous relationship with wives Meri Brown and Robyn, despite his relationship with Meri becoming platonic over the past several years. The Sister Wives One-on-One special will air in three parts on Sundays Dec. 18, Jan. 1 and Jan. 8 at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.