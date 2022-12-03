'Sister Wives': Christine Brown Reveals 'Empowering' Moment and Advice She Received Before Split

Sister Wives has done little outside of dealing with the fallout from Christine Brown's departure from the family and her spiritual marriage to Kody Brown in Season 17. Christine Brown has not been shy about revealing her motivations behind wanting out.

According to InTouch Weekly, Brown recently sat for an interview with the Reality Life With Kate Casey podcast, tying some of her escapism way back to her wedding day. As revealed on the season 17 premiere of Sister Wives, it was a moment where Kody Brown said he wasn't attracted to his spiritual wife.

"Actually, that was an empowering moment, as hard as it was," Brown said. "I kind of look back and I'm like, 'Ah, I can see where you weren't here and here and here and here and here and here.' But you know what, if this has been happening for this long, I'm done. It's over. I'm not going to keep pretending and I'm not going to keep doing this."

"If you really haven't been attracted to me, and if you really didn't really want a relationship with me, and you didn't really want to spend time with me ... it was almost like this burden got lifted," Brown continued, noting the ease of her decision at that point. "And I was like, 'Alright, then it's time to move on."

Kody Brown's comments only support this sentiment when you look back at the premiere episode. "OK, so we can unravel this further because it's true that I wasn't attracted to you when we got married," Brown told his now-ex in the premiere episode. "I felt pressured into the marriage. I did not know better at the time." Also, keep in mind that this preceded Brown shouting and crying about having a knife in his back due to Christine Brown's decision.

The seeds were planted and started to show in the prior season when Christine Brown addressed the lack of intimacy between herself and Kody Brown. "So, he gets to have an intimate marriage with other wives but not with me? And I'm, what? Gonna have nothing for the rest of my life?" Brown said on the TLC series. "My heart's shattered to be honest with you. That's not a real marriage. I'm not interested in a half marriage or a partial marriage or whatever we have."

Brown also revealed that her fellow sister wife, Janelle Brown, gave her an important piece of advice before she finally decided to fly. "I remember asking her, I'm like, 'I need to leave. I need to leave. I don't even want to be married to Kody anymore. I can't.' And she looked at me and she goes, 'Until you can support yourself financially by yourself, you are not going to leave.' I'm like, 'Oh, God. All right then,'" she explained.