'Sister Wives' Star Gwendlyn Brown Engaged to Girlfriend Beatriz

Wedding bells will soon be ringing for the Sister Wives family, as series star Gwendlyn Brown is officially engaged to her girlfriend, Beatriz Queiroz. In a post on Instagram, Gwendlyn shared photos of the big moment, reveling that Queiroz proposed during a wintery walk in the woods. ET reports that the couple have been together for about eight months, and recently moved in together.

"I'm engaged!!" Gwendlyn exclaimed in her Instagram post caption. "You can see the proposal and the rings side by side on my patreon via the link in my bio xx (unless we're mutuals ofc then send me a text it's hilarious)." Many of Gwendlyn's followers have commented on the post, with one writing, "Congratulations Gwen! I am so happy for you both! I wish you and your fiancee a long and happy Marriage. Filled with respect, laughter, kindness and most of all love." Someone else added, "Congrats!! From one married LGBTQI+ to another!"

The exciting news comes amidst a tumultuous season of Sister Wives, revealing details behind Gewndlyn's parents — Kody and Christine — splitting up. In a recent episode, the two were seen arguing about their split, and whether or not they're actually divorced. In the clip, Kody reveals that he had not considered the term "divorce" for what he and Christine have been going through, until he heard it from their daughter. "I was sitting there talking with Truely and she's like, 'Well, you and Mom are divorced,'" Kody recalled. "It was a little bit news to me."

Expressing frustration about the use of the term, Kody said, "We never made an official agreement. We never signed a paper. We never agreed. We never went to our church leaders and said, 'Hey, we're divorced' or 'We want a divorce.'" Robyn then chimes in, "Usually our church would say you're divorced, you have to go ask for a divorce. You have to get paperwork, you have to get approval. You have to approve that the marriage is broken." Janelle added, "Christine saying 'I'm divorced' is sort of invalidating our beliefs. We're spiritually married to Kody by our church."

Ultimately, Christine does not agree with Kody and her former sister-wives, as she feels she can call the split whatever she wants since there was no legal binding between herself and them. "Since I don't have any legal contract that binds me with Kody, there was no legal process that we had to go through," she explained. "Neither of us are a part of that religion anymore. So, me just saying I'm divorced? I don't see the problem in that at all." Sister Wives Season 11 airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC, and is also available to stream on Discovery+.