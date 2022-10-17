'Sister Wives' Cast Member Comes out as Bisexual

Sister Wives' star Gwendlyn Brown is opening up about her sexuality. The 20-year-old daughter of Christine and Kody Brown revealed on Sunday's episode of the TLC show that she is bisexual, saying that she is "not only attracted to women," but also "attracted to men and people that fall into other gender spectrums."

Christine said she first realized her daughter wasn't heterosexual when fellow sister wife Meri Brown's child, now named Leon, first came out as gay. "When Mariah told us she was gay, I thought immediately, 'Oh, so is Gwendlyn,'" Christine said of her daughter. "I knew immediately. We've had just great conversations about it."

Even amid her divorce from Gwendlyn's dad, Kody, Christine shared that she and her daughter have been able to keep things light, with Gwendlyn even teasing her about her own sexuality. "She teases me about having celebrity crushes on women that I'm also partially gay," Christine said. "I'm not, but she loves teasing about it. My female celebrity crushes are Blake Lively, Kelly Clarkson, Emily Blunt. They're just beautiful. I can't help but admire them. But it would only go that far. I'm definitely heterosexual."

Gwendlyn has spoken about being bisexual in the past on her Instagram page, and has shared glimpses of her relationship with Beatriz Queiroz. In August, the two moved in together after four months of dating, and in September, Gwendlyn revealed they had just celebrated their six-month anniversary. "Recently celebrated our 6 months! she made chocolate fondue and i lost my mind at her planning skillz," Gwendlyn captioned sweet photos with her girlfriend on their special night.

Gwendlyn isn't the only Brown family member to come out as LGBTQ+. Leon Brown came out as gay in Season 11 of Sister Wives in 2017, and over the summer they came out as transgender, announcing they would be using they/them pronouns. "I remember the first time that i knew i wasn't a girl," they wrote on Instagram at the time. "I was pretty young & unfortunately i grew up in a context that was incredibly gendered & restrictive. so i continued to be socialized as a girl & later a woman. and here's the thing, i'm finally ready to share my favorite self with the world. and that self is incredibly genderqueer, trans, and unapologetic." Sister Wives airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.