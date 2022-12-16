'Sister Wives' Star Gwendlyn Brown Pokes Fun at Parents Kody and Christine's Divorce

Sister Wives daughter Gwendlyn Brown is having a little bit of fun with parents Christine Brown and Kody Brown's recent divorce. The 21-year-old daughter of the former TLC couple joked about her parents' split on her Instagram Story Thursday while pointing out that her account had just been verified.

Sharing a screenshot of her profile sporting its brand new blue checkmark, Gwendlyn wrote cheekily, "When your parents get divorced and you get their leftover fame. Verified b-hes." Christine and Kody's divorce has been getting a lot of attention after Christine announced in November 2021 that she had made the decision to end her spiritual marriage to Kody after 25 years and six children together.

(Photo: Gwendlyn Brown)

The split has played out during the ongoing 17th season of Sister Wives, as Christine and her 12-year-old daughter Truely left Kody and his three other wives – Meri Brown, Janelle Brown and Robyn Brown – behind in Flagstaff, Arizona, to relocate to Utah in order to be closer to her other children.

Since Christine's decision to leave the plural marriage, two other wives have followed in her footsteps. In the trailer for the upcoming One-on-One special, Janelle confirmed that she and Kody had "separated" after 30 years of marriage. Meri also confirmed that she was no longer married to Kody in a preview for the special after Kody previously said he no longer considered himself actually married to his first wife.

"If she wanted to move on and marry another, she wouldn't get an argument with me," he told cameras in a confessional clip shown to Meri. "Even since being in Flagstaff, he has led me to believe that he was trying," Meri responded. "You know, our first anniversary that we had here in Flagstaff, it was cheers to a new beginning as opposed to this last anniversary he's like, 'I don't even know why you called me Meri.' He's like, 'We're not married. We're not acting as married.'"

Asked where this leaves her and Kody, Meri answered, "Well, he's already made the decision. You just saw him say that." Kody's only remaining marriage now is to his fourth wife, Robyn Brown, whom he legally married in 2014 in order to adopt her children from a previous marriage. Sister Wives airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.