'Sister Wives': Robyn Brown's Past Comments Paint Grim Picture for Kody Brown's Remaining Marriage

Sister Wives star Kody Brown is now down to one wife, and that relationship might be on rocky ground. Robyn Brown, Kody's only legal wife, once said that she would not be interested in a monogamous relationship with him. Christine Brown, Janelle Brown, and Meri Brown have all split from Kody in recent months.

"I mean, I know this just sounds really funky," Robyn said in a January episode of Sister Wives, via InTouch Weekly. "But like, I had, you know, people that wanted to date me, and that I was, you know, kind of friendly with or whatever that talked about living, you know... they wanted to get more serious, a couple [of them] wanted to marry me, kind of a thing."

Robyn went on to explain that if she wanted to live in a monogamous relationship, she already would have been. "I mean, it's not like I had no other choices," she said. "I could have had a very happy, successful relationship with some other men. It's just the truth, I'm sorry! I hate saying it because it sounds like I'm, like, bragging or something, but I'm not. It's just, this is the truth." She admitted to even turning down proposals before Kody because she wanted to live in a plural marriage.

Robyn's comments resurfaced after PEOPLE published a clip from the upcoming Dec. 18 Sister Wives: One on One episode, in which Meri confirms she has ended her 32-year-marriage with Kody. Meri and Kody were legally married from 1990 to 2014 when he divorced her to legally marry Robyn and adopt her children from a previous relationship.

Janelle also confirmed she is no longer in a "spiritual union" with Brown during the Sister Wives: One on One special. Janelle and Kody entered a spiritual union in 1993 and had six children together. Christine and Kody separated in November 2021, following a 27-year spiritual union. They have six children together as well. Kody has a daughter with Meri and two children with Robyn. Robyn also has three children from a previous marriage.

In the One on One clip PEOPLE published, Meri said Kody never told her to her face that he didn't consider them married any longer. "It just doesn't make sense to me that he would be so frustrated with Christine [Brown] and be like, 'She just made this decision. We didn't consult, we didn't talk, she just made the decision and then he says, 'No, I don't consider myself married to Meri,'" Meri said. "Like, he just made the decision. I've never heard him say that to me."

Most of the Brown family lives in Flagstaff, Arizona, but the relationships between Kody and his remaining wives became rockier after Christine left and moved to Utah. Janelle is close friends with Christine and often clashed with Kody. Gabe and Garrison, Janelle's sons with Kody, also had a falling out with their father.

Although Meri and Kody's marriage has been a struggle for years, she told One on One host Sukanya Krishnan that the split was still difficult. "Even since being in Flagstaff, he has led me to believe that he was trying," she said. "You know, our first anniversary that we had here in Flagstaff, it was cheers to a new beginning as opposed to this last anniversary he's like, 'I don't even know why you called me Meri.' He's like, 'We're not married. We're not acting as married.'"

"I said to him, 'Then if that's where we are, don't you think that we should address that publicly?'" Meri recalled. "And he said, 'No I don't want to address it. I don't want that to be out there publicly because I don't want that judgment.'" Sister Wives airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC and is also available to stream on Discovery+.

