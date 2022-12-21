'Sister Wives' Star Meri Brown Shares Cryptic Post After Kody Brown Split

Meri Brown cautions to Sister Wives fans that all the facts aren't out there. She shared an Instagram photo of herself with a book covering half of her face with the text overlaying: "There's so much more to the story..." a week after her 32-year marriage to Kody Brown ended. What is "truth" isn't always correct, Meri wrote in her caption. "Not all is always as it seems. Often, we accept a version of a story as truth because it fits the narrative we've created, or what we want to believe," she wrote, "It's not always about what you're looking at but also where you're looking from. Everyone has their own experiences and their own truths." Meri concluded the caption with a thought on perception. "Remember, no matter how flat the pancake is, it always has two sides." Several commenters wondered if Meri was hinting at a book or tell-all project. It isn't the first time Meri has shared the same photo with a tease about her truth. As Sister Wives season 17 was about to air in September, Meri shared the book photo alongside the caption, "There's so much more to the story....Ready."

Last week on Sister Wives: One on One, Meri, 51, confirmed her marriage to Kody, 53, has ended on the heels of fellow wives Janelle Brown and Christine Brown's separations from Kody. When Meri saw a clip of Kody saying he doesn't consider himself married to her, she told host Sukanya Krishnan, "It just doesn't make sense to me that he would be so frustrated with Christine and be like, 'She just made this decision. We didn't consult, we didn't talk, she just made the decision, and then he says, 'No, I don't consider myself married to Meri.' Like, he just made the decision. I've never heard him say that to me." Kody and Janelle confirmed that they had separated in a recent tell-all episode after Christine announced in November 2021 that she and Kody had split after more than 25 years of marriage. As Meri and Kody have struggled with their marital issues for many years, Kody previously claimed their marriage had become platonic on TLC. However, Meri was still hurt by the ending of the relationship.

"Even since being in Flagstaff, he has led me to believe that he was trying," she explained. "You know, our first anniversary that we had here in Flagstaff, it was cheers to a new beginning as opposed to this last anniversary he's like, 'I don't even know why you called me Meri.' He's like, 'We're not married. We're not acting as married.'" Meri continued, "I said to him, 'Then if that's where we are, don't you think that we should address that publicly?' And he said, 'No, I don't want to address it. I don't want that to be out there publicly because I don't want that judgment.'" Asked where that left her and Kody marriage-wise, Meri answers, "Well, he's already made the decision. You just saw him say that." Meri said it was a shock to her that their marriage has ended, but she remains open to a potential future with Kody, who is still married to wife Robyn Brown. "Would you ever think about reconciliation," Krishnan asked before Meri replied, "I would. I definitely would. But I don't think that he's interested." Sister Wives airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.