'Sister Wives' Alum Marries Amid Kody Brown Divorce Drama

While news out of the Sister Wives world has been filled with drama and emotions all around, a recent development still stands as a dose of happiness for the family. According to InTouch Weekly, Sister Wives alum Logan Brown finally tied the knot on Saturday, Oct. 22. The couple had been waiting, with five years passing since the couple was engaged

Logan's mother, Janelle Brown, was in attendance at the special event, alongside former sister wife Christine. "Such a beautiful day," she added.

(Photo: Janelle Brown)

Logan Brown is the son of Janelle and Kody Brown, though his father didn't seem to be present at the wedding. The parents were both excited when he proposed to Petty in September 2017.

"Unfortunately, nothing in my elaborate plan had successfully gone through," Logan Brown told TLC at the time. "So, in desperation, I found the prettiest view of the Colorado River, Congress Bridge. We walked out to the middle of the bridge and then I popped the question!"

One of the big reasons for the delay between engagement and the wedding was the couple's desire to finish their Master's degrees. They also wanted to save up money for their wedding.

"We are so happy that Logan and Michelle are engaged," Janelle and Kody Brown wrote at the time. "We have become quite attached to Michelle, and we are so thrilled that they have taken this next step. We wish them so much joy and look forward to what comes next."

Logan Brown made his final television appearance on Sister Wives back in 2014, moving on to obtain his degree in Kinesiology and Exercise Science at the University of Nevada, following it with his master's in Business Administration from UNLV.

Congratulations to the young couple. It has to be a welcome piece of news for the family amid the growing changes and relationship woes.