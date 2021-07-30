'Counting On': Duggar Family Rules (And Rulebreakers) Explained
The Duggar family has been on television almost non-stop since 19 Kids and Counting debuted on TLC in September 2008 as 17 Kids and Counting. The show, and its follow-up Counting On, tracked the family through births, weddings, tragedies, and other family events. Over time, viewers came to learn about the strict family rules patents Jim Bob Duggar and Michelle Duggar set for their children. Some of the children have broken the rules, but for the most part, they have stuck to them.
The family's television run finally came to an end in late June when TLC canceled Counting On. The cancellation came in the midst of another scandal centering on Jim Bob and Michelle's eldest son, Josh Duggar, 33. In late April, he was arrested on federal charges of receiving and possessing child pornography. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges and is now out on bail, waiting for the trial to start.
Six years earlier, TLC canceled 19 Kids and Counting after it was reported that Josh molested multiple girls, including four of his sisters, when he was a teenager. It was also revealed that Josh used a site that arranges affairs for married men. Josh apologized, sought faith-based rehab treatment and remains married to Anna Duggar, who is pregnant with their seventh child. Scroll on for a look at the script rules the Duggars have set for their children.
Long hair
One of the strict style rules for Jim Bob and Michelle's daughters is they have to keep long, undeyed hair. Many of their daughters have changed their hair up though, suggesting this rule can be broken. Joy-Anna and Jessa have been seen wearing bangs, while Joy-Anna also dyed her hair a darker color, notes Monsters & Critics. Jinger Duggar has also been seen with shorter blonde hair, while Jill Duggar got a hair makeover.
Birth control cannot be used
The Duggars are members of an Indepentent Baptist Church and have been linked to the controversial Institute in Basic Life Principles (IBLP). The Duggars do not believe in birth control, although Jim Bob and Michelle did use birth control early in their marriage. They stopped using it after Michelle suffered a miscarriage following Josh's birth. Jill and Derick Dillard, who have distanced themselves from the rest of the Duggar family, have admitted to using non-hormonal birth control. The Dillards have only had two children in seven years of marriage.
Daughters cannot wear pants
This is another style rule for the Duggar daughters. They are not supposed to wear pants. However, once Jinger Duggar broke this rule, the other older Duggar daughters have been seen wearing pants. Michelle has still kept the youngest daughters in skirts and dresses.
Homeschooling
The Duggars have been homeschooled, but it is not clear if the children plan to continue this for their own. Josh and Anna Duggar have homeschooled their children, but Jill Duggar announced her son Israel attended kindergarten at a public school. Jessa Duggar will have to make the decision next, as her son Spurgeon turns 6 years old soon.
No alcohol
The family does not drink or smoke. This was another rule Jill broke, as she was seen having drinks with her husband Derick during a date night in September 2020. Jill later showed a sense of humor about the "scandal" this caused when she shared a photo of herself with a cup of coffee. "Oh, and since it seems y'all are interested in my choice of drinks recently (lol recent post)...yes, this was a REGULAR coffee (I.e. full caf) white chocolate mocha with coconut milk," she wrote.
Must be chaperoned during dates
There are very strict dating rules for the children. They aren't supposed to kiss or even hug for a long period of time before they get married. They are also not even supposed to go on dates without a chaperone. Josiah Duggar appeared to break this rule in 2018 when he went ti Missouri with his now-wife Lauren. Joy-Anna Duggar also admitted to breaking a "three-second hug" rule while courting now-husband Austin Forsyth, notes Us Weekly.
Joint social media accounts
At one point, the married Duggar children were supposed to have joint social meida accounts they share with their spouses. Over time though, this rule appears to have fallen by the waist side. All of the married sisters now have their own Instagram accounts, while their husbands have separate accounts. Jana Duggar, who is the eldest unmarried sister, is allowed to have her own Instagram account.
Divorce is not allowed
After Josh's scandals, speculation pops up about the future of his marriage with Anna. Divorce is frowned upon by the Duggar family, despite Josh admitting to cheating on Anna and molesting young girls. In 2015, she stood by him, and appears to be doing the same in light of his arrest. A source told The Sun days after the attest that she is "standing by her husband as she always has." This goes along with the Duggar rule that women are taught to always support their husbands.
No secular media
All forms of media, from music to television to books, have to be approved by the Duggars. There hasn't even been music at their weddings. Jill appears to have broken this rule, as she once shared a photo of her son Samuel with a stack of secular books.
In a 2015 letter to fathers, Jim Bob wrote, "Start protecting your family by removing books, magazines, television, or internet that have worldly or sensual content. Replace them with good things like wholesome music, biographies of great Christians, good old-fashioned family fun and games."
No body piercings
Body piercings are also frowned upon by the Duggars. This is another rule Jill broke, as she has a nose piercing. This was controversial when she first unveiled it, but it no longer causes a firestorm. Jill has no problem wearing her noserings in her Instagram posts today.