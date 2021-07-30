'Counting On': Duggar Family Rules (And Rulebreakers) Explained

Long hair View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jinger Vuolo (@jingervuolo) One of the strict style rules for Jim Bob and Michelle's daughters is they have to keep long, undeyed hair. Many of their daughters have changed their hair up though, suggesting this rule can be broken. Joy-Anna and Jessa have been seen wearing bangs, while Joy-Anna also dyed her hair a darker color, notes Monsters & Critics. Jinger Duggar has also been seen with shorter blonde hair, while Jill Duggar got a hair makeover. prevnext

Birth control cannot be used (Photo: Kris Connor/Getty Images) The Duggars are members of an Indepentent Baptist Church and have been linked to the controversial Institute in Basic Life Principles (IBLP). The Duggars do not believe in birth control, although Jim Bob and Michelle did use birth control early in their marriage. They stopped using it after Michelle suffered a miscarriage following Josh's birth. Jill and Derick Dillard, who have distanced themselves from the rest of the Duggar family, have admitted to using non-hormonal birth control. The Dillards have only had two children in seven years of marriage.

Homeschooling (Photo: Getty Images/D Dipasupil ) The Duggars have been homeschooled, but it is not clear if the children plan to continue this for their own. Josh and Anna Duggar have homeschooled their children, but Jill Duggar announced her son Israel attended kindergarten at a public school. Jessa Duggar will have to make the decision next, as her son Spurgeon turns 6 years old soon.

No alcohol View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jill (Duggar) Dillard (@jillmdillard) The family does not drink or smoke. This was another rule Jill broke, as she was seen having drinks with her husband Derick during a date night in September 2020. Jill later showed a sense of humor about the "scandal" this caused when she shared a photo of herself with a cup of coffee. "Oh, and since it seems y'all are interested in my choice of drinks recently (lol recent post)...yes, this was a REGULAR coffee (I.e. full caf) white chocolate mocha with coconut milk," she wrote.

Must be chaperoned during dates View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joy (Duggar) Forsyth (@joy4site) There are very strict dating rules for the children. They aren't supposed to kiss or even hug for a long period of time before they get married. They are also not even supposed to go on dates without a chaperone. Josiah Duggar appeared to break this rule in 2018 when he went ti Missouri with his now-wife Lauren. Joy-Anna Duggar also admitted to breaking a "three-second hug" rule while courting now-husband Austin Forsyth, notes Us Weekly.

Joint social media accounts View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jana Duggar (@janamduggar) At one point, the married Duggar children were supposed to have joint social meida accounts they share with their spouses. Over time though, this rule appears to have fallen by the waist side. All of the married sisters now have their own Instagram accounts, while their husbands have separate accounts. Jana Duggar, who is the eldest unmarried sister, is allowed to have her own Instagram account.