Fans Call Duggar Daughter a Hypocrite Over New Piercing

Counting On fans are getting their first up close look at Jill (Duggar) Dillard‘s new nose piercing, and some are calling her out for not practicing what she preaches.

When you are switching laundry from the washer to the dryer and realize you forgot to put laundry soap in the load you just “washed”! 😋 #laundryday #boymom💙 #busymom A post shared by Jill Dillard (@jillmdillard) on Nov 27, 2017 at 11:50am PST

Dillard debuted her new piercing at the family’s Thanksgiving, but gave fans a better look at the nose bling in an Instagram post Monday.

“When you are switching laundry from the washer to the dryer and realize you forgot to put laundry soap in the load you just ‘washed’!” she captioned a silly selfie of her with her two kids, 2-year-old Israel and 4-month-old Samuel.

Fans who hadn’t seen her nose stud before were shocked to see her with a piercing.

The Duggar family has incredibly conservative rules about how women should dress, including not showing their knees or shoulders and not wearing pants. While the women are allowed to get their ears pierced once, a nose piercing seemed a far cry from the Duggars’ beliefs.

“A nose ring on a Duggar???” one person commented.

Another quoted Leviticus 19:28, writing, “Ye shall not make any cuttings in your flesh for the dead, nor print any marks upon you: I am the Lord.”

Others were more blunt with their judgement: “Wow Jill. Never thought you’d be such a poor example to other young ladies raised in conservative Christian families,” a commenter wrote.

Many praised her for breaking away from her parents’ beliefs with the slightly edgy accessory. She was recently spotted wearing pants after her husband Derick Dillard was fired from TLC for his transphobic remarks towards I Am Jazz star Jazz Jennings.

“A nose ring! Good for you … that you guys are branching out. You can still be Christian and dress modern and do modern things,” one person said,

“Love the nose stud!” another gushed. “Glad you realized that you can wear jeans and have a piercing and still be a Christian.”