Duggar Daughters: The ‘Counting On’ Stars’ Most Rule-Breaking Outfits

The Duggar family dress code is no joke! The 19 Kids and Counting family has been infamously known to ban women from wearing anything “immodest,” which for the conservative Christians means any kind of pants or anything baring the knee or shoulder.

Jill, Jana, Jessa and Jinger described their code of conduct in their own words in their 2014 book, Growing Up Duggar.

“We do not dress modestly because we are ashamed of the body God has given us; quite the contrary,” they said. “We realize that our body is a special gift from God and that He intends for it to be shared only with our future husband… We avoid low-cut, cleavage-showing, gaping, or bare-shouldered tops; and when needed, we wear an undershirt. We try to make it a habit to always cover the top of our shirt with our hand when we bend over. We don’t want to play the peekaboo game with our neckline.”

But just because the Duggar dress code is so strict doesn’t mean the ladies haven’t broken a few rules since getting married.

Here are all the times the Duggar daughters shocked their fans with their “scandalous” outfits.

Jill Duggar’s Sexy Stilettos

Jill (Duggar) Dillard shocked fans when she traded in her typical flats and sneakers for a sexy pair of high gold stilettos.

The 26-year-old mother of two sported the high heels alongside a black long-sleeve dress at a friend’s wedding in Austin, Texas, husband Derick Dillard revealed on Instagram on Jan. 27.

But fans were too busy focusing on the shoes, which Jill revealed in the comments she bought on Amazon. Many fans slammed the reality personality for spending money on fancy new shoes while her husband asks for money on GoFundMe following his firing from TLC. Others thought the sultry shoe didn’t quite line up with the Counting On alum’s modest lifestyle.

Kendra Duggar’s Winter Gear

On the opposite end of the spectrum, Kendra Duggar’s conservative winter gear had fans worried for the safety of the pregnant Duggar.

The wife of Joseph Duggar took to the slopes for a quick tubing session on Dec. 28, as documented by a friend in a now-deleted Instagram post.

But when fans saw that the 19-year-old was wearing a sea foam coat, patterned hat and semi-sheer skirt while hitting the mountainside, they were concerned that the conservative skirt could cause the expectant mother to trip and injure her baby.

Jill Duggar’s Tight Pants

The outfit Jill Duggar chose to preach about “God-centered relationships” to a group of teenage girls drew the ire of fans who thought her tight pants took away from her Christian message.

In a photo posted by husband Derick on Jan. 10, Jill is shown talking to a group of young women while wearing what appears to be black jeans or jeggings and a looser dusty rose top with matching sweater.

At least one fan hated on Jill’s outfit at the event, commenting, “They made a strong impact on a lot of people because of their religious beliefs and their ideas of modesty, like wearing dresses rather than wearing pants. You told your fans why you only wore dresses way back when. Why not explain to your fans why you’ve started wearing pants now.”

Jinger Duggar’s Nike Gear

Jinger (Duggar) Vuolo was the first Duggar sister to begin breaking the dress code rules after marrying husband Jeremy Vuolo. And once she started down her fashion path, the 24-year-old hasn’t looked back at the long denim skirts of her younger days.

On Aug. 14, the former pro soccer player shared photos of his wife wearing khaki pants, sneakers and a t-shirt bearing the Nike logo across the front.

Many fans thought the brand name was a dig at her parents, as the sisters have revealed that they used the code word “Nike” to warn men in their family that a provocatively dressed woman was crossing their path. The word made the men look down at their shoes to avoid temptation.

So was Jinger declaring her freedom by flashing the Nike logo? Tough to say.

Jill Duggar’s Nose Piercing

When Jill (Duggar) Dillard revealed she had gotten her nose pierced on social media, fans freaked out over the tiny stud. While the Duggars do allow a single ear piercing, most assumed Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar wouldn’t be down with other body modifications, especially on the face.

Jill first teased fans with an unclear shot off her edgy new piercing over the Thanksgiving holiday, but has since posted much clearer shots of her new look on Instagram multiple times.

Jinger Duggar’s Shorts

OMG! A Duggar girl is wearing shorts! pic.twitter.com/bppbWjRzDL — Pop Culture Punch (@PopCulturePunch) March 12, 2017

The shorts that sparked a Duggar rebellion! Jinger (Duggar) Vuolo’s Bermuda shorts were one of the first times fans of Counting On had seen any of the Duggar women wearing anything other than a long skirt or dress.

While the shorts are of the long, navy variety, it was still a big deal for the reality TV personality, who had never been photographed showing off her knees in public before the March 12 photo. Even in photos of her working out, she was still seen in a long skirt!

Jill Duggar’s Jeans

Soon after husband Derick Dillard’s firing from TLC over his repeated transgender comments, Jill (Duggar) Dillard broke her anti-pants rule for the first time with a pair of dark wash jeans.

In a photo of Jill and Derick Dillard at an amusement park, the 26-year-old was photographed wearing long denim pants.

According to the fan group who posted the pants photo on Nov. 11, Jill’s scandalous outfit was worn on the same day TLC announced her husband had been fired from any further appearances on Counting On.

Was this little rebellion sparked by knowledge that she would no longer appear on camera? Maybe.

Jinger Duggar’s Olive Trousers

Jinger (Duggar) Vuolo’s pant rebellion was even more evident when the 24-year-old posed with her more traditionally-dressed sisters.

In this April 12 photo posted by Jessa (Duggar) Seewald, Jinger’s new look in long olive pants stands out from her sisters, who are all clad in long skirts. Some family friends who accompanied them on the outing are clad in pants, but Jinger had the distinction of the only Counting On cast member to rock the “daring” clothing item.

Jinger Duggar’s See-Through Tights

Now that Jinger (Duggar) Vuolo and Jeremy Vuolo have announced they’re expecting their first child together, fans’ eyes have been even more trained on the couple.

So when sister Jill (Duggar) Dillard and her husband Derick stopped by the couple’s Laredo, Texas home on the way home, Internet detectives zeroed in on the expectant mother’s slightly sheer tights, which she paired with a long-sleeve navy dress.

But she was joined in her rebellion by sister Jill, who wore jeans on the trip, albeit under a long floral dress.