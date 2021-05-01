Josh Duggar's Wife Anna Reportedly Makes Major Relationship Decision Following Arrest

✖

Former 19 Kids and Counting star Josh Duggar was arrested on Thursday and is facing charges of receiving and possessing child pornography, some involving children under the age of 12. Journalist Garrett Fergeson reported that Duggar pleaded not guilty to the charges, adding that the "judge said if bond is granted, Duggar will need to 'live in a home without minors.'" Duggar was taken into custody by sheriffs in Arkansas on Wednesday, but at the time the details of his alleged crime had not been disclosed to the public.

These charges are merely the latest in a series of crimes that Duggar has been accused of in the past. Duggar's car dealership had been raided by Homeland Security back in 2019, but it was not made public what prompted the investigation. He was previously accused of molesting his younger sisters while they were minors, to which he confessed and apologized publicly. "We spoke with the authorities where I confessed my wrongdoing, and my parents arranged for me and those affected by my actions to receive counseling," he told USA Today at the time. "I understood that if I continued down this wrong road that I would end up ruining my life."

If the father of six (soon to be seven) is found guilty of these crimes, he could potentially face up to 20 years in prison and $250,000 in fines for each charge. Despite these allegations, his wife of 13 years, Anna Duggar, is reportedly planning on standing by him and has no plans for divorce. "Anna is standing by her husband as she always has," a source told The Sun."She even accompanied Josh to Fayetteville on Thursday so he could turn himself into authorities. Josh and Anna asked the family to pray for them, and said that they love them."

A couple of Duggar's siblings have commented publicly on his arrest. "We are disturbed to hear of the charges against Josh," Jinger Duggar Vuolo wrote in an Instagram post on Friday. "While this case must go through the legal system, we want to make it clear that we absolutely condemn any form of child abuse and fully support the authorities and judicial process in their pursuit of justice." Additionally, Jill Duggar Dillard and her husband, Derick Dillard, issued a brief statement to Entertainment Tonight. "We just learned this information. It is very sad," they said.