Josh Duggar's Defense Makes Bold Allegation Against Prosecutors in Child Pornography Case

✖

Josh Duggar's defense team, in his child pornography case, has made some bold allegations against the prosecutors. According to a report from Hollywood Gossip, Dugger's lawyers have stated that they believe the prosecution is hiding evidence from them. On Monday, Duggar's team filed a motion to have all the Little Rock Police Department records and related evidence provided to them, as they believe prosecutors have been holding back.

The defense's basis for making their request seems to stem from what they believe is a discrepancy regarding the date of a document that is described as a "screenshot." They had previously made their request directly to the prosecution, but were denied. Prosecutors responded by saying that the information "requested further detailing the downloading of CSAM from your client by 2 other law enforcement agencies...is extraneous to the present investigation/case and, therefore, is not covered by the rules of discovery." The prosecution added, "If you feel we are wrong, please explain to us why the discovery of this information is covered by the rules of evidence."

On June 2, the government notified the defense that it had a one-page document — described as a screenshot that law enforcement had from a May 14, 2019 IP address — that they said belonged to Duggar.https://t.co/57iRpBYo42 — WLNS Newsroom (@WLNS) July 29, 2021

The former 19 Kids and Counting star was taken into custody by sheriffs in Arkansas on April 28, with no word on the cause of the arrest at the time. The following day he was transferred to the custody of U.S. Marshals and formally charged with possession of child pornography. Duggar pleaded "not guilty" to the charges, and remained in custody until a bond hearing.

Duggar has since been released on bond and is staying with a family friend. He is prohibited from having contact with minors, other than his own children. The father-of-six is reportedly allowed "unlimited contact" with his kids, however, his wife — who is currently pregnant with the couple's seventh child — must be present for the visits. His trial is set to begin in November.

Duggar has not commented on his arrest, nor the charges he faces, at this time, but his lawyers — Justin Gelfand, Travis W. Story and Greg Payne — issued a joint statement on his charges. "Josh Duggar has been charged in a two-count indictment. He has pled not guilty to both charges and we intend to defend this case aggressively and thoroughly," they said. "In this country, no one can stop prosecutors from charging a crime. But when you’re accused, you can fight back in the courtroom — and that is exactly what Josh intends to do."

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, you can contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.