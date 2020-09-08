Jill Duggar Enjoys Alcoholic Drink on Date Night With Husband Derick Dillard

✖

Jill (Duggar) Dillard is getting support from Counting On fans after confirming she drinks alcohol. The former TLC star, 29, revealed she does drink after posting a date night photo with husband Derick Dillard in which her fruity frozen drink can be seen on their table. While normally that wouldn't be something to question, Jill's followers were curious about her stance on alcohol after watching her grow up in her extremely conservative Christian family on 19 Kids and Counting.

"Date night with my favorite person [Derick Dillard]. We’ve missed our regular date night outings during covid and have had lots of in home dates, but we were able to swap childcare with friends last night for a date!" she captioned the photo of herself and her husband, parents to sons Samuel Scott, 3, and Israel David, 5, sitting at a table. "#blessedbeyondmeasure #datenight #hubbytime #stillhoneymooning."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jill Dillard (@jillmdillard) on Sep 5, 2020 at 8:06am PDT

"Drink looks amazing what is it?" one commenter asked, referring to the frozen drink in front of Jill, who replied with a smiley face, "A piña colada." When the questioner asked if it was a "virgin pina colada or regular?" Jill responded, "Regular." The revelation was met with support from people who didn't see a clash between Jill's beliefs and enjoying an alcoholic beverage.

"She had an adult beverage. Nothing wrong with that. Jesus drank wine," one person responded to her original comment, with another writing, "HELL YES JILL! Live yo best life girl!!!!" A third added, "Get it girl!!! We love you! Enjoy your life with your man and those beautiful boys."

Jill has made her own path since marrying Derick in 2014, since straying from the typical Duggar dress code that forbids women from wearing pants or shorts and even piercing her nose. Derick, meanwhile, has been even more outspoken about issues he sees in his in-laws, criticizing father-in-law Jim Bob Duggar publicly for allegedly keeping his children from being paid for their time on the television show and threatening he and Jill when they expressed interest in leaving the show. This has contributed to tension in the family.

"We do try to invite brothers and sisters-in-law over as much as they can come," he told The Sun in June. He went on to say they "hope and pray God would restore relationships where there is brokenness" and the couple understands "that only God can change people's hearts and bring healing."