Jessa Duggar Reunites With Mom and Sister Jana in Wake of 'Counting On' Cancellation

Jessa (Duggar) Seewald was all smiles in her latest Instagram post alongside her mother Michelle Duggar and sister Jana Duggar Friday, despite the major changes the Duggar family is going through. The family's TLC series Counting On was canceled earlier this week after Josh Duggar's arrest. Michelle and Jim Bob Duggar's oldest son was charged with receiving and possessing child pornography.

"Some of my favorite people right here! Always love spending time with y’all," Jessa, 28, captioned the photo. Jessa stood between her mother Michelle, 54, and Jana, 31. "Always love spending time with you as well!" Jessa commented. Jana did not post photos from the meeting on her own Instagram page, where she has not shared a post since June 19.

Jessa and her husband, Benjamin Seewald, 26, married in 2014 and are parents to sons Spurgeon, 5, and Henry, 4, and daughter Ivy, 2. Jessa is pregnant with their fourth child. On Tuesday, she shared an update on her pregnancy in her third trimester. "Third trimester definitely has me in nesting mode getting every last thing in order for the new arrival! Also, soaking up and enjoying every last moment as a family of 5," she wrote before sharing a pillow pitch.

TLC canceled Counting On after 11 seasons on Wednesday. The show debuted in 2015 as Jill & Jessa: Counting On in the aftermath of 19 Kids & Counting's cancellation that same year. In 2015, the first Duggar-centric show was canceled after it was revealed that Josh, 33, molested five girls between 2002 and 2003, when he was a teenager. "TLC will not be producing additional seasons of Counting On. TLC feels it is important to give the Duggar family the opportunity to address their situation privately," TLC said in a statement Wednesday.

On Saturday, Jim Bob and Michelle finally issued a statement on the cancellation but made no mention of the criminal charges their son faces. "It is hard to believe that more than 17 years have passed since we were first contacted by a production company wanting to do a one-hour documentary about the logistics of raising 14 children," the couple wrote. "Our family has grown (and grown up!) before our eyes and on national television, and the journey has been miraculous — following God is an exciting adventure! Over the years, some of our most treasured moments have been those when we met children across the country who are alive today because of our testimony that children are a blessing — a special gift from God — and that the only real hope for individuals and families is a close relationship with Jesus Christ."

Josh was arrested in April and faces federal charges of receiving and possessing child pornography. He pleaded not guilty to the charges. His trial was scheduled to start this month, but it has been postponed to November. If convicted, Josh could be sentenced to 20 years in prison and $250,000 in fines for each charge.