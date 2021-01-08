'Counting On' Alum Anna Duggar Shows off Husband Josh's Numerous Home Makeovers

✖

Anna Duggar is sharing some of the custom home improvements husband Josh Duggar has made about their house as she spends time with 1-year-old daughter Maryella. The former TLC star shared a photo of her youngest watching Fixer Upper star Joanna Gaines on Discovery+ on the family's interesting fireplace TV stand set-up Wednesday, revealing details of her home decor in the comments.

“Homeschool [check]. Playtime outside [check]. Watch some [Joanna Gaines] on [Discovery+][check]," the mother-of-six captioned her photo, which was quickly inundated with comments from followers. "Curious if your TV goes inside the fireplace? If so where is this from!" one person wrote in the comments, as first reported by InTouch Weekly, to which Anna replied, "TV is on a lift that slides up and down." She then explained to another commenter of Josh's role in their interior design, "We wanted to keep the TV out of the way, so Josh converted an old fireplace into a TV stand!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by A N N A D U G G A R (@annaduggar)

Anna has gushed over her husband's design skills in the past, sharing his role in the family's Christmas decor after the couple reportedly moved into a warehouse owned by the Duggar family with their children: Mackynzie, Michael, 9, Marcus, 7, Meredith, 5, Mason, and Maryella, 1.

"Not only have we been decorating for Christmas, but Joshua also hung these little baskets for getting our piano section more organized and then, look at this letterboard wall art thing. I love it!" Anna wrote of their home on her Instagram Story at the time. "And now Joshua is getting coffee because he’s had a long day. Thank you, sweetheart! So excited. This really is the best time of year."

Josh and Anna first married in 2008, and have weathered more than their fair share of controversy ever since. In 2015, leaked court documents revealed that Josh was accused of molesting his two youngest sisters when he was a teenager. He was also exposed as admittedly using Ashley Madison, the online dating service and social networking service marketed to people who are married or in relationships, when a data breach in the company showed his name as a user. In 2015, Josh checked into a rehab facility, and has since kept a low profile in comparison to his siblings, who continued on without him on their 19 Kids and Counting spinoff, Counting On. In September, The Sun reported that Josh's used car dealership in Springdale, Arkansas was no longer in business.