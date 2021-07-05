Anna Duggar Reportedly Struggling Amid Husband Josh's Arrest, Blames 'Counting On' Family

✖

Anna Duggar, the wife of Josh Duggar, is reportedly "struggling" since her husband was arrested for possession of child pornography in April. The mother of six is allegedly "at war" with Josh's parents, Jim Bob Duggar and Michelle Duggar, and has isolated herself from the rest of the Counting On family. Josh, 33, was arrested by U.S. Marshals on April 29 and faces federal charges of receiving and possessing child pornography. Anna, 33, is now pregnant with their seventh child.

"Anna is really struggling with Josh's arrest, and she's still at war with his parents Jim Bob and Michelle," a source told The Sun this weekend. "She still lives in the warehouse on Duggar land but isn't particularly welcome at the main house at the moment." According to the insider, Anna is "pointing the finger at everyone else" for what happened to her husband. She is "falling out" with the rest of the Duggar family and "isolating herself" from them.

Anna is reportedly not happy with LaCount and Maria Reber. The two are friends of the Duggars and are acting as Josh's third-party custodians while he is out on bail and awaiting trial. Maria is "uncomfortable" with being alone with Josh, but Anna believes her husband is "innocent and is not a danger." Whenever Anna visits the Rebers to meet Josh, she does not talk with them.

"Overall, this is an extremely difficult time for Anna and she is praying Josh gets off, although she believes him she is worried about the outcome of the case and their family's future," the insider told The Sun. Anna is now in "financially difficulty" the source claimed, adding that she received "small payments" from Counting On revenue. Although Josh never appeared on the show, Anna and their children made infrequent appearances. A Duggar family rep declined to comment to The Sun on the report.

Josh pleaded not guilty to the charges. If convicted, he could face up to 20 years in prison and $250,000 in fines for each charge. His trial was scheduled for July, but it was postponed until November. On Wednesday, TLC canceled Counting On after 11 seasons. The show replaced 19 Kids and Counting, which was canceled in 2015 after it was revealed that Josh molested five girls between 2002 and 2003 as a teenager. In 2015, Josh also publicly apologized for cheating on Anna when his name appeared in the Ashley Madison hack.

Anna announced she was expecting her seventh child with Josh just days before he was arrested. She has not posted on Instagram since April 24, when she shared a photo of the youngest Duggar cousins. After Josh's arrest, a source told The Sun Anna had no plans to divorce Josh.