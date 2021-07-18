Anna Duggar Reportedly Would Consider Divorce From Husband Josh Amid Child Pornography Case

✖

Anna Duggar would reportedly consider getting a divorce from her husband Josh Duggar after he was arrested on federal child pornography charges in April. Since news of his arrest broke, there has been speculation of the future of their marriage, but early reports suggested she was against getting a divorce. Anna, 33, is expecting the couple's seventh child and she stayed with Josh, 33, even after his 2015 molestation and cheating scandals.

A source close to the Duggar family told Fox News Anna is a "strong" wife leaning on her faith during this difficult situation. Divorce was "never going to be a first option" for Anna, the family friend claimed, adding that it would be a "last, last resort." The source claimed Anna was willing to be by Josh's side because this is "the kind of wife she is and the kind of person she is and the kind of family that they are." However, the Duggars are Independent Baptists and do not believe in divorce.

"She and his family are going to stick by him no matter what," the source told Fox News. "They obviously won't agree with some things he's done in the past and don't know what's happening with what's going on right now but they're always going to love him and stand by him and want the best for him, and want him to do things right. They're never going to be different than that."

The family friend claimed that Anna has stayed by Josh's side through his three scandals because of her "relationship" with God. "It's not just how she was raised. It's what she was taught in her relationship with God. She's an amazing young woman, wife, and mom," the friend said. "I just wish it would all be over."

This isn't the first time we've heard second-hand accounts of how Anna feels in this situation. Just days after the arrest, a source told The Sun Anna wasn't going to get a divorce and is "standing by her husband as she always has." Earlier this month, another source told The Sun that Anna was "really struggling" after Josh's arrest and was "at war" with his parents, Jim Bob Duggar and Michelle Duggar. "She still lives in the warehouse on Duggar land but isn't particularly welcome at the main house at the moment," the source alleged.

In 2015, Anna stood by Josh even after it was revealed that he molested multiple young girls as a teenager. That same year, it was also confirmed that he used the site Ashley Madison, which arranged affairs for married men. Josh apologized and sought faith-based rehab treatment. There have been multiple reports over the years of divorce being considered, even before Josh's arrest, but it never happened. Josh and Anna, who married in 2008, have six children between the ages of 12 years old and 20 months old. She is pregnant with their seventh, a baby girl.

Josh has pleaded not guilty to federal charges of receiving and possessing child pornography. He is now out on bail, living with Duggar family friends LaCount and Maria Reber. His trial was supposed to start this month, but it has since been postponed to November. Since Josh was arrested, TLC canceled Counting On, the second Duggar-starring series. The first, 19 Kids and Counting, was canceled in 2015 amid Josh's previous scandals