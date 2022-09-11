'Alaskan Bush People': Bear Brown Returning for Season 14 Despite Domestic Violence Scandal

The Discovery Channel released the first trailer for Alaskan Bush People Season 14 on Sept. 9, confirming the action will pick up about a year after the death of family patriarch Billy Brown. The new season will feature the same cast of characters fans have known since the show launched in 2014, including Solomon "Bear" Brown, 35. Bear's life has been filled with ups and downs in the past year, including an arrest for domestic violence in March.

On March 11, Bear was arrested and booked at Okanogan County Jail in Washington for fourth-degree domestic violence and released a few days later without bail. According to a police report obtained by TMZ, Bear got into an argument with his wife, Raiven Adams. Their argument got physical, with ear allegedly pinning Adams to their bed. Adams was on the phone with a family member during the alleged incident, and they told police they heard Raiven yell that Bear was hurting her. Bear told police he tried to grab her phone but denied ever physically assaulting her.

The Wolfpack faces a new era. #AlaskanBushPeople returns Sunday, Oct. 2 at 8p on @Discovery and @discoveryplus pic.twitter.com/QGTXNBnn92 — Alaskan Bush People (@AlaskanBushPPL) September 9, 2022

In late April, Brown reportedly accepted a plea deal. The details of the agreement surfaced in late May. Bear agreed to satisfy several requirements before another hearing in November to get the charges dismissed, reports TMZ. He has to notify the court whenever he changes his address, pay $270 in fines, and turn over his firearms. He also has to avoid getting arrested again and violating any criminal laws.

Bear and Adams, 23, married in January. Their relationship was rocky before they tied the knot. They got engaged in August 2019, then split two weeks later. The next day, Adams discovered she was pregnant with River, so they reunited. They broke up again before River was born. Adams also accused Bear of being physically abusive during her pregnancy and filed for a temporary restraining order, which was dropped. Bear finally met River six months after his son was born and they rekindled their romance. In June, Bear announced Adams was pregnant with their second child.

Alaskan Bush People Season 14 will debut on Discovery on Sunday, Oct. 2 at 8 p.m. ET. It will also be available on Discovery+. According to the network, Bear and Asams' storyline involves a "real life 'love off the grid' story as city-born wife Raiven, along with son River, decide to inhabit the mountain." Bear's siblings Noah, Bird, Bam Bam, and Gabe also star in the show, alongside their mother, Ami Brown.