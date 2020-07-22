'Alaskan Bush People' Star Bear Brown's Ex Calls Him a 'Low Life' After Drug Test Controversy

Alaskan Bush People star Bear Brown is being called out as a "low life" by the mother of his child after he posted the negative results of a drug test he underwent to disprove her claims he abused cocaine. Raiven Adams, who gave birth to Brown's son, River, in March, took to her Instagram Story to respond to the latest social media activity from her ex.

"If your baby's mother takes care of your child day in and day out, takes the child to every appointment, makes sure the child eats, is safe, happy, etc . and you can't respect her, [you're] a low life that will never respect anyone," she wrote. "So next time you call her names and belittle her, think about what she does for your child." Adams ended with a note for all men, writing, "Y'all men need to open your eyes. Being a mom isn't easy. Respect is the least you can have for her."

Adams previously accused Brown of exhibiting "erratic" and "abusive" behavior, including threatening her with a gun, in court documents for a restraining order obtained by The Blast in February. During one incident, Adams accused the reality personality of "yelling, slamming things, preventing me from leaving rooms" while under the influence of cocaine. This weekend, Brown posted the results of a drug screening showing he had tested negative for cocaine, saying he had to clear his name after being "accused of something I didn't do." He added it was important for all his followers to know "the truth without a doubt," adding in all caps, "I DON'T DO DRUGS!!!"

Brown has always denied abusing Adams, writing on Instagram on July 10, "Everything that Raiven has told the news tabloids and has insinuated about me is a mean abusive lie, and I will no longer stand by and say nothing!" He then promised to tell "the truth" of what happened with his ex.

"Since Raiven has not stoped (sic) lying about me, people deserve to know the truth! It was Raiven who was abusive toward me, and she continues to be so, by constantly lying about me, I will not stand by and do nothing!" he continued. "I never did any drugs I never threatened her with a gun or anything else she has said I did! She didn't even tell me until two days after River was born! It's sad that someone I loved would treat me such a way! It's heart breaking!"