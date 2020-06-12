'Alaskan Bush People' Star Bear Brown Opens up About 'Change' on Birthday Amid Custody Drama With Ex Raiven

✖

Alaskan Bush People's Bear Brown is looking back on everything he's been through in his 33 years. Celebrating his birthday amid an ongoing custody battle with ex Raiven Adams, Brown wrote about "changes" in his life on Instagram alongside photos of himself relaxing at his home in Washington.

"Today is my 33rd birthday, I was born on a rainy day in Alaska and when I was a kid I could never have guessed in my wildest dreams, where I’d be today and how much my life would change, for the better and worse," he wrote Thursday. Along the way, Brown said he "left the world I knew," moving from Alaska to Washington, "battled cancer" with his mother Ami Brown and seizures with his dad, Billy Brown. The reality personality continued that he's "made some good friends" and "lost some good friends," fallen in love and seen his "Wolfpack" grow larger with the birth of his son River.

"A lot has happened these past few years!" he concluded. "Both with myself and the world, thank you everybody, for all your support! God bless!" Brown was recently legally declared the father of his ex-girlfriend's son amid the former couple's ongoing custody battle. According to court documents obtained by The Sun, the court found "clear and convincing evidence that Solomon Isaiah Brown [Bear] is the biological father of the minor child."

While there was drama surrounding Brown's paternity of River, in May, Brown confirmed that the 13-week-old baby was indeed his child after taking a DNA test. "Hey everybody, I've got some awesome news to share with you all. It is 100 percent official — River is my son, I got the results in today," he said on Instagram at the time. "It is awesome news it was never any doubt but in order for me to get equal rights as a parent that is one thing I had to prove that I am actually River's dad."

Brown and Adams had a brief, but rocky relationship, with Adams accusing the reality personality of "erratic" and "abusive" behavior, claiming he threatened her with a firearm and claimed "gun laws don't apply" to him in her request for a restraining order. The restraining order has been dropped, but the two are still fighting over custody of River, with Adams requesting sole custody and Brown requesting joint custody.