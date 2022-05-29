'Alaskan Bush People': Bear Brown and Fiancée Expecting Second Child Together

✖

Alaskan Bush People star Bear Brown announced on Saturday that he and his wife Raiven Brown are expecting their second child. In a post on his private Instagram, the 34-year-old shared shared the happy news along with a photo of himself, his wife and their son River. His 23-year-old wife made a post of her own about the pregnancy.

"Raiven and I have some super exciting news we'd like to share with everyone! Raiven is pregnant!!!!!!" Bear wrote. "Becoming a dad was one of the greatest moments of my life!!! It's still really early and we're praying for a healthy baby, but I couldn't be more excited to welcome another little one into this world!" Meanwhile, Raiven's post had a positive outlook on the fan response to their growing family this time around.

"We are still super early, so it's a scare sharing this early," she admitted. "But I wanna be really transparent with you all! You've been so supportive with all we've gone through. I am so excited for River to be a big brother. We are praying this baby sticks! Last time, people announced my pregnancy with River. This time, I wanted us to say it in our own way. Without fear it was going to be leaked. We pray that we have our little rainbow baby! All your prayers would be greatly appreciated."

Bear and Raiven got engaged in August of 2019 and had River in March of 2020. In April of 2021, Raiven announced on Instagram that she had had a miscarriage, and she and Bear were devastated. The two got married at last in January, but since then domestic violence allegations have rocked their home life.

Bear was arrested in March and charged with 4th-degree domestic violence assault after allegedly pushing Raiven in a heated moment. According to a report by In Touch Weekly, Raiven requested that the court in Washington rescind the domestic violence no-contact order between them. While they seem to be on good terms now, Bear is still working out the legal issues stemming from this incident.

According to a report by TMZ, Bear will have to meet several conditions to get the charges against him dropped even though his wife has had a change of heart. First, he must pay $270 in legal fees. He also needs to inform the court if he plans to change his address, and he cannot be arrested or be found in violation of any laws. He has to meet all these requirements before his next court date in November.