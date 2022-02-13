‘Alaskan Bush People’ Couple Ties the Knot

Alaskan Bush People stars Bear Brown and Raiven Adams are officially husband and wife. In January, Discovery, the network on which Alaskan Bush People airs, shared that the couple tied the knot. While Brown and Adams, who share one-year-old son River, have experienced a bit of a turbulent relationship, they most recently reconciled in August.

“It feels really good to be a married man, I’ve loved Raiven a long time and it’s a honor and a privilege to finally call her my wife,” Brown said about the couple’s big day. “She is the most beautiful woman I’ve ever seen and still takes my breath away!” The reality star went on to say that his wedding was bittersweet, as he wished that his late father, Bill Brown, could have been there. Billy passed away in February 2021 after suffering from a seizure.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I only wish Da had of been there, but I know he was watching from the best seat!” Brown continued. “I look forward to building a life, a family and a home with Raiven, she’s the love of my life and my heart belongs to her and her alone.” Adams also spoke with Discovery about their nuptials, telling the network that she couldn’t be more thrilled to start a new chapter with Brown. She said, “Was so very happy to have our friends and family that were able to make it. Bear looked very handsome and I’m very grateful for the family we’ve made.”

Brown and Adams began dating in 2018. While the pair became engaged in 2019, they broke up two weeks after announcing their engagement. Adams learned that she was pregnant shortly after they parted ways. They again tried to make things work after learning about her pregnancy. Amid their attempts at reconciliation, Adams accused Brown of being abusive. Despite all of this, they again reunited in September 2020. It is believed that the couple broke up again sometime after that point. But, Adams has reportedly been by Brown’s side since his father’s passing. About a month prior to their wedding, it was reported that Brown and Adams marked a major milestone in their relationship. In December, Adams told her fans on Instagram that she moved onto the Alaskan Bush People stars’ North Star Ranch.