‘Alaskan Bush People’: Bear Brown’s Fiancee Raiven Adams Calls off Engagement After ‘Drama’ and ‘Harassment’

Less than two weeks after Bear Brown and Raiven Adams announced their engagement, the Alaskan Bush People couple has decided to call things off, with Adams citing the “drama” and “harassment” she’s faced in the spotlight as one of the reasons she is distancing herself from the Discovery personality. Adams announced the split on her private Instagram late Monday, explaining the breakup alongside a quote reading, “Making a big life change is pretty scary. But know what’s even scarier? Regret.”

“It’s been a long battle for me to decide what I should do,” the former fiancée wrote. “What I should say… I think this life is to much for me [sic]. The drama, the articles, the harassment. The mean people who have nothing better to do.”

“And due to that, and Several other reasons me and bear have decided to stay friends [sic],” she continued. “Sometimes two people are meant to be in each other’s life…. but not the way they thought. Wishing the wolf pack all of the best luck on every adventure.”

The Alaskan Bush People couple announced at the end of August they intended to marry, with Brown telling PEOPLE at the time, “Raiven has been my best friend since [brother Noah Brown’s] wedding. She helped me a lot over the last year and I hope I can always be there for her the way she is for me. I love her. I never thought I’d hear myself say those words, but I do!”

The announcement may have prompted a little too much attention for Adams, however, who went off on Instagram trolls days later.

“I’m so very tired of reading such nasty comments,” she wrote before turning her Instagram private. “Bear is one of the most loving funny people I have ever met in my life. You see the 10% of his personality the show has provided. Because he isn’t comfortable sharing all of his personality, he doesn’t want to deal with hate and judgment.”

The model continued, “And if you make fun of him for being silly, and different. Enjoying the simple things, climbing trees and so on. He is okay with that because that’s not all he has to offer. And he knows this…he is such a good person! puts everyone else first, and never fails to make me smile. Here he is laying in the floor at the baby shower. Playing laser tag with my little cousins. Which was the highlight of the day. Aside from the obvious reason of seeing my cousin, and the celebration of her baby girl.”

Adams explained she would stick up for Bear until her dying day, but didn’t expect people would change their behavior at her explanation.

“You make fun of him, and a lot of us for punctuation. And anything else you can bring to light. Maybe to feel better about the sadness life has obviously brought you,” she wrote. “And I’m so sorry your life’s are so empty of good things, leading you to ruin the good things for others. (I am not posting this in hopes it stops, or because I think it will make people change. I’m posting it because I will stick up for him until my last breath) He is unapologetically himself and that’s the best way to be.”

