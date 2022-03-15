‘Alaskan Bush People’ Star Arrested for Domestic Violence

Alaskan Bush People star Bear Brown was arrested for domestic violence over the weekend. Brown, 34, allegedly got into an argument with his wife, Raiven Adams, on Friday, according to a police report obtained by TMZ. Brown, whose full name is Solomon Isaiah Freedom Brown, and Adams married in January and are parents to two-year-old son River.

Brown was arrested for domestic violence assault in the fourth degree at 11:30 p.m. on Friday, reports The Sun. He spent the weekend behind bars at a jail in Okanogan County, Washington. He was released Monday without bond.

On Tuesday, TMZ obtained the police report, which detailed an alleged argument between Brown and Adams. The two were reportedly cleaning their camp trailer before moving. Adams asked Brown to watch River, she told police, and the argument became physical. Brown allegedly pushed her and pinned her down on a bed, Adams said. Although officers saw a scratch on Adams, they found no other injuries.

During the argument, Adams was allegedly on the phone with a member of her family. The family member told police they heard Adams yell, “Ow, you’re hurting me!” They also claimed to hear Brown calling her a “b—” in the background. Brown told police he tried to grab Adams’ phone from her hands, but the argument didn’t get physical. The police did not agree and arrested him.

Adams, 23, and Brown married on Jan. 16. They got engaged in August 2019, but they split just two weeks after they announced the news. The day after they announced their break-up, Adams revealed she was pregnant. Brown and Adams agreed to give their romance another shot, but they broke up again before River was born. During her pregnancy, Adams filed for a restraining order against Brown, accusing him of being abusive during their relationship. The restraining order was eventually dropped. The river was born in March 2020, but Brown didn’t get to meet him until six months later. After meeting his son, Brown and Adams rekindled their relationship.

“It feels really good to be a married man, I’ve loved Raiven a long time and it’s an honor and a privilege to finally call her my wife,” Brown said in a statement to Discovery. “She is the most beautiful woman I’ve ever seen and still takes my breath away!” The marriage happened almost a year after Brown’s father Billy Brown died in February 2021.

Brown and the rest of his family have been featured on Discovery Channel’s Alaskan Bush People since 2014. The show’s 13th season started in September. The network and Brown have not commented on his arrest.