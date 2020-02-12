‘Alaskan Bush People’ Solomon ‘Bear’ Brown’s Girlfriend Raiven Adams Files Temporary Restraining Order Against Him

As they await the arrival of their first child together, Raiven Adams has been granted a temporary restraining order against her Alaskan Bush People boyfriend Bear Brown. According to court documents obtained by The Sun, Adams filed papers for a domestic violence protective order on Monday, Feb. 10. A judge granted the order shortly after, though Adams will have to return to court in two weeks to make the restraining order permanent.

Details behind what led to the restraining order remain unclear, though Brown and Adams have had a notably rocky relationship. The couple had first met at Noah Brown’s wedding in 2018 and had become engaged in August of last year, though they split not long after.

“It’s been a long battle for me to decide what I should do,” Adams said at the time. “What I should say… I think this life is to much for me (sic). The drama, the articles, the harassment. The mean people who have nothing better to do.”

“And due to that, and Several other reasons me and bear have decided to stay friends (sic),” she continued. “Sometimes two people are meant to be in each other’s life…. but not the way they thought. Wishing the wolf pack all of the best luck on every adventure.”

Just two days later, the couple revealed that they were expecting, though at the time they explained that “we talked about things, and ultimately decided being co parents was best for us as well as our baby… We are excited to co-parent as friends, and do our best to be the best we can be.”

Brown and Adams then rekindled their romance in October, with the Discovery Channel star writing on Instagram that “Raiven and I decided to give it another shot. After having been separated for a little bit, we found we still had feelings for each other. So we’re going to give it another try. Thank you everybody out there. Stay awesome and God bless.”

Unfortunately, things didn’t last long, and just a month later, the couple again announced that they had made the decision to go their separate ways.

“Hey everybody! I have some news I’d like to share!” Brown wrote. “Once again Raiven and I have decided that we are better as friends! So we’ve gone our separate ways!”

“We however are still both looking forward to raising our little miracle as co-parents,” he added. “We actually broke up a few weeks ago, Raiven had been getting a lot of people sending her stuff so I thought it was better to wait the week or so before I posted about it!”

At this time, neither Brown nor Adams have commented on the most recent development in their relationship.