'Alaskan Bush People': Bear Brown's Plea Deal Details Revealed

Alaskan Bush People star Bear Brown could find himself dodging the most serious charges related to his domestic violence assault charge. According to TMZ, the details of Brown's plea have been obtained and show that Brown has a few hurdles to navigate before he's clear of charges, but the door is wide open for him.

Brown was arrested in April on 4th-degree domestic violence, spinning out from an argument with wife Raiven Adams. Adams claims the argument escalated from there and she was pushed down, with Brown pinning her to the bed. The Discovery reality star told a slightly different story, claiming he was going for her phone and never meant to get physical with her. TMZ notes that the only injury was a scratch on Adams, but it was enough for the arrest.

Conditions of the plea deal include informing the court of any address changes, pay $270 in fees, ditch all firearms, avoid any arrests, don't violate laws and don't commit any violence or harassment to another person. If he can clear all of those before November, when his next hearing will be held, Brown will be clear of the charges.

The couple were married in January after a whirlwind courtship that saw Adams break it off with Brown, return after discovering her pregnancy, and more ups and downs before finally tying the knot. And despite her role in the incident, Adams has shown a "united front" with her husband, going on a honeymoon together. She has also been clear to those seeking information on social media.

"I appreciate people being supportive and reaching out. That being said, I do not have anything to share publicly. I want the best for my family and I hope that this ends in my family's best interest. Anytime social media has been involved in our private matters it's ended worse. I do not want people being a bully on my behalf," Adams said in a post. "This situation can't be understood from anyone outside our situation. For anyone who genuinely cares how the real people in this situation feel. All I want is the respect and privacy to handle our personal issues as a family alone. This is all I will share no matter what goes on throughout this situation. I have no desire past this post to defend myself or the situation."