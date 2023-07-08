6 Canceled Fox Shows We Want to Return

There have been a handful of shows that have come and gone from Fox, and some of them were a little premature. While it's been several years since some fan-favorite shows have been on the network, others are still quite fresh, and it doesn't hurt any less. But that doesn't mean that it's too early or too late to hope for a return. From cult favorites to a recently canceled medical drama, Fox has had a lot of shows that were canceled way too soon. Much like our canceled CBS shows or canceled CW shows lists, we are going through some of Fox's axed series as some of the ones we want to return.

'Scream Queens' (Photo: FOX Image Collection via Getty Images) Scream Queens is one of those shows where you never appreciated it enough until it was gone. The Ryan Murphy series only lasted for two seasons and followed a college campus being tormented by a serial killer, with sorority house Kappa Kappa Tau being right at the center. The second season took things off campus and inside a hospital, which might have been a bad idea. With a cast filled with A-listers including Emma Roberts, Abigail Breslin, Jamie Lee Curtis, Nick Jonas, Keke Palmer, Glenn Powell, Taylor Lautner, John Stamos, and the late Kirstie Alley, it's a surprise the series didn't go farther. Murphy has discussed a possible movie or third season before, but as of now, nothing has happened. Fans are still hoping that something more will come out of it, even if it has been almost seven years. prevnext

'The Resident' (Photo: Tom Griscom/FOX) One of the most recent cancellations, The Resident was a heartbreaking surprise. The series was one of the network's top-rated shows, just behind the 9-1-1s. The series didn't get a backorder for Season 6, and once it was revealed that medical props were being donated in Georgia, it was likely that The Resident wasn't coming back. Not long after, Fox made the announcement. The series didn't end on any cliffhangers, luckily, and fans were able to see Conrad pick Billie, finally, but I feel there were definitely more stories itching to come out of Chastain. Even though the initial time jump after Emily VanCamp's exit was tough to get used to, the show found its footing, and it's sad that Chastain's doors are closing forever. There is always hope that ABC could pick it up like it did with 9-1-1, but it's unlikely. prevnext

'Prodigal Son' Despite starring Martin Sheen as a serial killer, Prodigal Son only lasted two seasons on Fox before getting canceled in 2021. Also starring Tom Payne as his profiler son, the show had many twists and turns and a cliffhanger of a Season 1 finale that made jaws drop when it was discovered that it wasn't Payne's Malcolm who was the prodigal son, but instead, his sister, Halston Sage's Ainsley, who killed a man in cold blood and was the "prodigal daughter." Season 2's cliffhanger, which saw Malcolm killing his father, set up what would have been an epic and twisted third season. The aftermath of the finale definitely would have impacted the series moving forward, and it's a shame that we never got to see it, meaning that we desperately need it. Fans even started a petition to save Prodigal Son not long after the cancellation, but as of now, nothing has happened. prevnext

'BH90210' (Photo: Shane Harvey/FOX) This one may not have been everyone's favorite, but it was a way to bring back Beverly Hills, 90210 in a different, yet nostalgic, way. BH90210 saw the stars of the popular '90s drama come back as heightened versions of themselves and reuniting. It also served as a nice tribute to their late co-star, Luke Perry. While the cancellation wasn't too upsetting since the series definitely works as a one-season series, it was just nice to see the cast together again since it doesn't happen very often. Even if it is just another small season or a special event, just a way to at least get the cast together again, it would be a dream. prevnext

'Grandfathered' (Photo: FOX) A show starring Josh Peck AND John Stamos should have lasted a lot longer than one season, but unfortunately, Fox didn't see the need for Grandfathered. The comedy, which sees Stamos' bachelor and restaurant owner discovering he has a son, Peck's 25-year-old Gerald, who also has a baby daughter, was given a full season order a month after the series premiered, but that's where the luck ran out. The show was canceled just two days after the season finale in 2016, which didn't give fans much time to prepare. Shows getting canceled after only one season is a little harsh, considering it didn't the series much time to really find their sea legs, which could have happened in the second season. Stamos and Peck are definitely the duo we never knew we needed, and while the two did reunite in a few episodes of Fuller House, they need to come back to TV together, maybe in more Grandfathered, no matter how long it's been. prevnext