‘Beverly Hills 90210’ Revival Trailer Revealed

The first trailer for the BH90120 reboot landed on Monday on Fox, reintroducing the world to Brandon and Brenda Walsh, Kelly Taylor, Steve Sanders, David Silver, Donna Martin, and Andrea Zuckerman. (Well, at least kinda.)

Original castmates Shannen Doherty, Jennie Garth, Jason Priestley, Tori Spelling, Ian Ziering, Gabrielle Carteris and Brian Austin Green are all back, but not fully in their original roles. But they will come with a few years added on.

And even though it has been almost 20 years since the show was last on the air, they can’t seem to get the iconic theme song out of their heads.

The series isn’t a true reboot of the original teenage drama, deciding to go the meta route where each actor stars as themselves to reunite and decide if they want to do an official revival of 90210. The trailer gives us a little taste of this concept, with each of the actors kicking off their day in different ways while also being haunted by the theme song. Doherty is meditating, Priestley is in bed, Garth is fixing her hair, and the rest are all heading out to meet up in a hangar to just chat or something.

The original series came to a close after ten seasons in May 2000, spawning spin-offs like Melrose Place and Models Inc. in the mid-90s. A reboot of the original series dropped in 2008 and ran until 2013, along with a reboot of Melrose Place that went from 2009 until 2010. Instead of trying to just give us a revival of the original show with those characters, the new show is trying to go behind the scenes a bit for some fresh stories.

It’s about the characters behind the characters,” Jennie Garth told Entertainment Weekly earlier in May. “It’s inside the lives of people that lived in those shoes for those 10 years, and it’s about them coming back together.”

“The prospects of a bunch of fictionalized versions of ourselves trying to get this 90210 reboot off the ground, we’re telling this is in a very comical way,” Jason Priestley added. “I think the opportunity to satirize the situation is something we all found very appealing.”

One unforeseen aspect of the revival is the chance to pay tribute to Luke Perry. The former 90210 cast member passed away in late February after suffering a stroke, sending a shock through his current home with Riverdale and dashing his return to the then-rumored 90210 revival.

It has been confirmed that the show will pay tribute to Perry once it premieres in August. His absence was not lost on some members of the cast and the reunion has an even more special meaning now according to EW.

“It’s incredibly special, and I think that we all appreciate it more, and appreciate our fellow castmates a little more now,” Priestley noted.

BH90210 will premiere Wednesday, Aug 7 at 9 p.m. ET on Fox.