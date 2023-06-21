FOX Star Still Rallying to Revive His Canceled Show

As Rob Lowe prepares for the fifth season of 9-1-1: Lone Star on FOX, there's another series on the network he's itching to bring back. The Unstable star appeared on Variety's Awards Circuit Podcast, where he discussed his lengthy career going back decades. Part of that career was the short-lived comedy, The Grinder, which ran for only one 22-episode season between 2015 and 2016. It followed Lowe's Dean Sanderson Jr., an actor who returns to his Idaho hometown after his TV show, appropriately named The Grinder, ends. While he played an attorney on TV, he still believed he could play one in real life, and in turn, chaos ensued.

Even though it's been seven years since the series ended, it's not stopping Lowe from wanting to bring it back, as he wondered, "What can we do to bring The Grinder back? It remains still one of my favorite things I've ever been a part of. It was fun. It died tragically at the height of its career." The series was definitely a pretty meta one, as Lowe was an actor playing an actor playing a lawyer who then wasn't playing a lawyer but still wanted to be a lawyer. While it may seem confusing, it's probably one of the reasons why it was so fun.

The Grinder also starred Fred Savage, Mary Elizabeth Ellis, Natalie Morales, Hana Hayes, Connor Kalopsis, and William Devane. Jarrad Paul and Andrew Mogel created the series, who also executive produced the series alongside Lowe, Scott Silveri, Jake Kasdan, Melvin Mar, Nicholas Stoller, and Ben Wexler. Fox announced The Grinder's cancellation in May 2016, not even a week after the Season 1 finale, even despite the positive reviews it was getting, as per Rotten Tomatoes.

Depending on the amount of interest, it's always possible that The Grinder could come back, especially since Rob Lowe is definitely on board with it. However, even if that were to happen, with the actor busy with both 9-1-1: Lone Star and Netflix's Unstable, likely among other projects, it may have to be put on the back burner, at least for now. Though don't count the series out just yet, because you never know what might happen in the future. In the meantime, while the writers' strike might make it difficult for new seasons, all four seasons of Lone Star are streaming on Hulu, with Unstable streaming on Netflix to keep you occupied.