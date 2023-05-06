'Call Me Kat' Canceled After 3 Seasons

After three seasons, the café is closing on Call Me Kat. Variety reports that Fox has canceled the sitcom, which premiered in 2021. The reasoning, according to a Fox spokesperson, is that ratings weren't as strong as they had hoped. It's a surprising call for the network, as the series has been a fan-favorite among viewers, paired with the continuing working relationship between Big Bang Theory co-stars Mayim Bialik and Jim Parsons, as well as the cast including the late Leslie Jordan.

Based on the British series Miranda, Call Me Kat's ratings have decreased over the seasons, averaging only 2.2 million viewers and a 0.4 rating in adults 18-49 for Season 3. The series marks the second cancellation Fox has made this week, following the surprise cancellation of its top-rated series 9-1-1, which ended up getting saved by ABC for a seventh season.

Along with the cancellations, the network has given straight-to-series orders on several projects, which is probably why they're looking at shows so critically now, in order to make room for the lineup on the 2023-24 schedule. It's unclear if Call Me Kat could be saved by another network, like 9-1-1, but even with the recent save from ABC, it's rare that it happens. As of now, Fox doesn't have any new sitcoms on the schedule, and the same goes for the shows that are still awaiting news.

The news of the cancellation is just another nail in the coffin for Call Me Kat, which suffered the loss of beloved actor Leslie Jordan towards the beginning of the season. The series did, however, have a tribute to him, and while he was no longer around, his presence was definitely still there. Granted, the show wasn't the same after his death, so that also could have been part of the reason for the cancellation. Just like last year, it seems that no show is safe, and it's going to be hard to say goodbye.

Call Me Kat aired its now series finale last night, which brought the perfect mix of comedy and emotions, complete with weddings and life changes. While it's disappointing to see the series end, fans can at least rest easy knowing that they didn't have to wait long for news, even if it was the kind they didn't want. Hopefully, it won't take long for the cast to lock down new roles because they are already quite missed on television.