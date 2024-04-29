'MasterChef Junior': Bryson Feels the Pressure in Exclusive Sneak Peek

MasterChef Junior is continuing to cook up the best young chefs in the country, and PopCulture.com has an exclusive clip from tonight's new episode. With Season 9 getting down to the wire, the five remaining contestants travel back in time to week one to earn a spot in the semi-finals in the appropriately named "Thyme Travel." This means that the chefs are tasked with "recreating the first dish they made in the MasterChef Kitchen into an elegant and electrifying version."

In the exclusive sneak peek, 12-year-old Alabama native Bryson is feeling the pressure since he has to recreate his first dish, a Rib Eye Cap, which won the challenge in the premiere, earning him and his family a trip to Las Vegas. So, having to double down, the "pressure's on." Bryson told the cameras that since his first dish won, the judges are going to have extremely high expectations. It doesn't help that he is running all over trying to get the right ingredients and utensils. "This is the most stressed I've ever felt," Bryson admitted.

This dish could either make or break Bryson's future on MasterChef Junior, and he doesn't seem to be taking it lightly. While this challenge gives the chefs the chance to show how they've improved since the premiere, the fact that Bryson won with his first dish means that the judges are going to be keeping an extra eye on him and his Rib Eye Cap. From the looks of things, I really could go either way, but hopefully, Bryson proves he deserves a spot in the semi-finals.

MasterChef Junior is currently in its ninth season on Fox and is one of the many shows on the network that is from Gordon Ramsay. This season added a very special judge to the panel, as Ramsay's daughter, Tilly, joined the mix. She's no stranger to appearing on her dad's shows, including MasterChef Junior. This does mark the first time she's been a judge, however, and she definitely takes after her father.

Be sure to watch the exclusive sneak peek above and tune in to a new episode of MasterChef tonight, Apr. 29, at 8 p.m. ET on Fox to see if Bryson is able to deal with the pressure and come out on top once again. There's no telling how it will go down, but hopefully his Rib Eye Cap once again makes the judges swoon.