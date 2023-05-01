'9-1-1' Canceled at Fox But Gets New Home

In a shocking move, 9-1-1 has been canceled at Fox. However, in another big twist, the series had already landed a new home at ABC. Deadline reported the big news, revealing that 9-1-1 Season 7 will be the show's first at its new network.

Fox issued a statement on the news, thanking the creative team, as well as the show's cast, for many years of "impactful" stories. "It has been an honor to be the founding network of 9-1-1 and we are grateful to Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear, together with Angela Bassett, Peter Krause, Jennifer Love Hewitt, Oliver Stark, Aisha Hinds, Kenneth Choi, Ryan Guzman and the rest of the cast and crew, and 20th Television for delivering such an impactful series to Fox," Fox said. "We wish them well after 9-1-1's final Fox season concludes."

This story is developing....