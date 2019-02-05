‘Scream Queens’: Ryan Murphy Talks Possible Season 3 or Movie

Not every Ryan Murphy show can be a home run, and with Scream Queens, the American Horror Story mastermind only hit a double. More than two years after the show finished its two-season run though, Murphy expressed interest in reviving it.

On Sunday, Murphy shared a photo of Emma Roberts as Chanel Oberlin on the show and asked his followers how they would want the show to return.

“So many people recently have been asking me about rebooting or continuing SCREAM QUEENS (RIP, taken too soon),” the producer wrote. “Emma, Billie, Lea and I have mused on it, but question: should it be a six episode limited? A catch up movie? Who should I bring back? Would love your thoughts. So many questions….”

Scream Queens only ran two seasons on Fox, finishing up in December 2016. Unlike Murphy’s other recent hit shows, it featured the same cast in both seasons, with Roberts, Lea Michele, Abigail Breslin and Billie Lourd playing sorority sisters.

The first season was set at their sorority house, with Jamie Lee Curtis as their college’s dean. Season 2 had a “soft reboot,” with the characters being relocated to a hospital but still targeted by serial killers. John Stamos, Taylor Lautner, Brooke Shields and Kirstie Alley joined the cast in Season 2.

As TVLine notes, the show’s series finale had a time jump, where Brelsin and Keke Palmer’s characters took over the hospital and Michele’s and Stamos’ characters fled to Blood Island. Robers’ character got a talk show and Lourd’s character became her producer. There was a last-second cliffhanger, where Season 1’s Red Devil returned.

Roberts does have some free time after she recently dropped out of Netflix’s figure-skating drama series Spinning Out. Lourd recently appeared with Roberts in American Horror Story: Apocalypse, keeping their relationship with Murphy going. Michele, who starred in Murphy’s Glee, was last seen on TV in ABC’s now-cancelled The Mayor.

If there is any venue for a Scream Queens revival, it would be Netflix. Murphy signed a five-year deal to develop new projects for the streaming giant last year.

Based on the responses to Murphy’s post, there is definitely some interest in a Scream Queens revival. Some fans even offered intricate ideas for a revival.

“The second season was a dream, and start again beginning the end of the first season,” one person wrote.

“Netflix will be the best platform for the series, wider audience reach and more episodes to watch which means better viewing! Definitely should consider Netflix,” another wrote.

“OMG YES, Please bring it back,” another fan wrote. “I would LOVE another season or MORE. Bring everyone back PLEASE. My favorite show of ALL TIME!!”

Scream Queens is available to stream on Hulu.

