Fox Game Show Still Not Canceled or Renewed 4 Years Later

While some shows are still waiting their fates after a year, one Fox game show has been waiting a whopping four years. Premiering in 2019, Spin the Wheel ran from June to September and was hosted by Dax Shepard. It featured a wheel divided into 48 wedges that awarded money to contestants or partially or even completely wipe out their winnings in separate rounds as they answered questions. TVLine reports that while it's been close to four years since the show ended its first season run, Fox has yet to actually cancel it.

Even though not seeing it as part of the network's schedule for the first couple of years was surprising, as they haven't even said anything about it, going on four years is a bit ridiculous. At this point, it's safe to assume that the show is canceled, despite Fox not saying anything about it. It's even possible that COVID may have had something to do with the initial delay of announcement since the pandemic started that following Spring. Now the network may just be sitting on it and trying to figure out what to do.

It may be four years without any cancellation or renewal update, but in some way, it's also good news. A long wait for news may seem like a bad thing, but in some cases, it just means that the network is taking extra time making a decision, which could be what is happening. On top of global problems, there may also be stuff behind the scenes that is keeping it from news, but nothing has been revealed as to what is taking Fox so long.

Meanwhile, host Dax Shepard has remained busy since the game show has been in limbo, between movies and shows, as well as hosting his podcast Armchair Expert since 2018. It's unknown if he would still be interested in the show after waiting for so long, but it probably wouldn't be hard to find another replacement if a second season does miraculously happen. Fox does have other game shows to take care of, so it definitely isn't the only show on the network, but it's unknown if and when Fox will make any announcements.

Whether or not Fox will ever make a decision on Spin the Wheel is unclear, and it's a definite disappointment. It's also not streaming anywhere, which is another indication of what Fox may be up to when it comes to the show's future. Fans may have to just keep on hoping and waiting because, as for now, Spin the Wheel's fate is undetermined, and the show is sticking around, at least in limbo.