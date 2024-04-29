CBS Personality Quits TV After 18 Years: Charlotte Deleste Officially Signs Off

After 18 years on air, Charlotte Deleste has bid adieu to CBS. She marked the special moment with a touching Instagram post. "And it is time for me to take that leap after 18 years at WISC-TV/News 3 Now and 30-plus years in broadcast news. Friday, April 12, will be my last day. And I'll still be in Madison, still in Wisconsin — it has been home for more than half my life which began when I attended Marquette University," she wrote in part, adding, "So let's do something good while we spend the next few weeks together! (And I have a great "Do Something Good" story to share with you before I say good-bye!)"

The former anchor at WISC Madison, Wisconsi's final day was April 24. She said on the air she does not have another job but instead is looking forward to resting, noting, she is desiring the "time to breathe." "It's just time," she added. "You know when you know."

The station is known as News 3 Now. Before her exit, she worked as an anchor on the 6 and 10 p.m. weeknight news. She previously worked at WBRE in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania. Despite not having another job, she plans to stay in the area.

"In all this time, I've never interviewed a president or a jaw-dropping celebrity, and I'm fine with that," she said on the station website. "The superstars I've had the privilege of interviewing are the people who make this community the special place that I call home."

Deleste is the founder of Gio's Garden. According to her LinkedIn page, it is a nonprofit designed "to nurture and strengthen families with special needs children (birth through 6 years) by increasing their access to needed services."