‘Fuller House’: John Stamos Reunites With ‘Grandfathered’ Co-Star Josh Peck in Season 4 Episode

Fuller House brought plenty of treats and surprises for fans this season, including one guest appearance by star John Stamos‘ former Grandfathered co-star, Josh Peck.

Peck — also well-known for his starring role on Nickelodeon’s Drake & Josh — appeared as a hipster, modern dad that’s part of Jesse (Stamos) Daddy and Me group that he takes his daughter Pamela to. Peck portrays a caricature of a millennial dad, freaking out in the park when Jesse feeds his child sugar and ignites a sugar rush for all the kids in the group. Jesse redeems himself by calming the group down with — of course — a cover of Aerosmith’s “I Don’t Wanna Miss a Thing.”

Peck’s appearance in the hit sitcom was first teased by Stamos over the summer when he posted a clip of Peck entering the Tanner’s living room, pretending to look for his Drake & Josh partner.

Peck and Stamos have seemingly remained close since they co-starred together — Stamos attended Peck’s wedding and recently revealed the fatherly advice Stamos has bestowed upon him after revealing in August that he and his wife are expecting their first child together.

“Stamos is already crushing fatherhood. No joke,” Peck said to Entertainment Tonight at the Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan premiere on the Battleship Iowa at the Port of Los Angeles in San Pedro, California. “Can you imagine John Stamos changing a diaper? I mean, that baby is lucky. But his son, Billy, is gorgeous and if I can get anything quite like that, I’ll be overpaid.”

“He’s done this incredible, beautiful transition into being a dad,” Peck added. “And I know that he wanted to have a kid for so long. So to watch him sort of flourish in that way has been a joy.”

The two are so close that it sounds like Stamos could even be in the running for godfather!

“Maybe, you never know. Stamos as a godfather? Not bad,” Peck said. “I’d want him looking out for my kid for the rest of his life.”

Peck is best known for his role as Josh Nichols on Nickelodeon’s Drake & Josh, which he appeared in from 2004 to 2007. His more recent roles include voicing Casey Jones in the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles animated series, as well as Eddie in the Ice Age movies. He also had a recurring role on The Mindy Project and appeared in an episode of The Big Bang Theory in 2014.