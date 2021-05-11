Fox Cancels Major Drama Series

✖

Prodigal Son Season 3 isn't in the cards. Fox has canceled Prodigal Son after two seasons on the network. The news comes from TV Line, who reports that the show's ratings just weren't good enough to justify production of Season 3. The outlet's anonymous source at FOX described the decision the ax the sophomore procedural as "incredibly difficult." The Hollywood Reporter's write-up of the cancellation adds that "the network was a fan of the show’s creative," but at the end of the day, ratings are what matters.

The show's Season 2 finale is now the series finale, and it will air on May 18. The show's cast is pretty star-studded, with The Walking Dead alum Tom Payne playing lead character Malcolm Bright. Malcolm is a police offer who solves murders, drawing on his father's experience as a serial killer. Martin Sheen (Alice in Wonderland, Frost/Nixon and the Twilight franchise) plays the murderous patriarch.

Several other notable actors played parts in the show, such as Lou Diamond Philips, Halston Sage and Dermot Mulroney. The biggest of all the cast additions was the Season 2 star Catherine Zeta-Jones. Zeta-Jones played Vivian Capshaw, a doctor at a psychiatric hospital. The Academy-Award-winner was brought in for Season 2 in an effort to boost ratings, but it seems that tactic was not successful.

While another network or streamer could revive a show, there has been no indication of this in the initial cancellation reports. However, it should've noted that Warner Bros. Television produces the series and has had success moving canceled or underperforming shows elsewhere in the past. When Fox canceled Lucifer after Season 3, it moved to Netflix, where it was eventually renewed through Season 6. Additionally, several DC Comics properties like Supergirl, Stargirl and Doom Patrol have had their homes shuffled around.

Season 2 of Prodigal Son is still airing on Fox. Season 1 is streaming on HBO Max, and Season 2 is streaming on Hulu. If there are any updates on the show's future, we'll be sure to let you know here on PopCulture.com.