'The Resident' Cancellation Has Fans in Their Feelings
The cancellation of The Resident may be one of the hardest cancellations this year. The Fox medical drama was at one point one of the top-rated series on the network alongside 9-1-1, and even after Emily VanCamp's departure and the time jump, the show remained steady. Loyal fans, however, have been voicing their thoughts and don't particularly agree with the decision.
While 9-1-1 was saved by ABC, it's doubtful that The Resident will be given the same fate. The medical drama only had 13 episodes for its sixth and final season, a major cut from previous seasons, which was usually 20+. Fans made sure to take to social media to share their feelings, and it's a lot.
Fans are in Their Feels
I’m so done with tv. Go ahead and cancel all of my favorite tv shows will you!!!??😭😡 @ResidentFOX @TheManishDayal @MalcolmJamalWar @Glennmorshower @JaneLeeves @DenitraIsler @aholdenj #TheResident #SaveTheResident pic.twitter.com/bDkTLHTQGf— #ActuallyAutistic 💉Re-Belle-nator🧪 (@BelleRinger1) April 8, 2023
One fan wrote, "Fox cancelled #TheResident, I cancel Fox." Another said, "Just found out #TheResident has been canceled, super #bummed out to hear that. It was one of my favorites to watch."
Cancellations are Tough
No they canceled #TheResident no! Why! Ughh @FOXTV you suck— Chandy (@me_faith_) April 7, 2023
"I truly hate when shows I love get canceled it's always a stupid reason too #smh #TheResident," one fan expressed. "#TheResident getting canceled breaks my heart but at least it had a fitting ending for a series finale," said another.
'The Resident' Fans are Appropriately Upset
So disappointed that #TheResident has been canceled. I just wish they had an ending— Jenny Dela Cruz (@I_AMJENJEN) April 7, 2023
"Sadly I am done with @FOXTV. Now that #TheResident is canceled, I'm done," a fan stated. "Fox has burned me too many time and now I'm losing my favorite show when the ratings are still good. Goodbye Fox."
Some 'The Resident' Fans are Rather Relieved
#theresident It has been canceled, a well-deserved cancellation ... if only the last two seasons had been better managed!— Le_serie_tv_di_tutti_i_canali (@tv_tutti) April 10, 2023
"Not shocked Fox canceled the #TheResident but very disappointed," one fan said. "That show had some amazing storylines, great cast, and was still picking up steam after last season."
It's Pretty Painful
fox canceled the resident 😪💔 #TheResident pic.twitter.com/PZ2oe2VP1I— jessica | 177 Days ☁️ (@thriiisera) April 7, 2023
"I'm happy we finally got an answer about #TheResident," expressed one fan. "I'm sad it's canceled, but I'm glad these incredibly talented actors can now find new roles. Thank you to @ResidentFOX for 6 great seasons!"
This is Going to be a Hard One to Get Over
Why would they cancel the #theresident ?? Horrible decision.— Krishma N. (@Krishma08) April 7, 2023
"To cancel #TheResident, having already green lit another medical drama, is insane to me," a fan expressed. "As far as I'm aware the show was getting good numbers. Personally I loved the show. Sad to see it go & absolutely gutted for the cast & crew. At least it had a finale befitting a series end."