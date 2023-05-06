'The Resident' Cancellation Has Fans in Their Feelings

The cancellation of The Resident may be one of the hardest cancellations this year. The Fox medical drama was at one point one of the top-rated series on the network alongside 9-1-1, and even after Emily VanCamp's departure and the time jump, the show remained steady. Loyal fans, however, have been voicing their thoughts and don't particularly agree with the decision.

While 9-1-1 was saved by ABC, it's doubtful that The Resident will be given the same fate. The medical drama only had 13 episodes for its sixth and final season, a major cut from previous seasons, which was usually 20+. Fans made sure to take to social media to share their feelings, and it's a lot.