'Call Me Kat' Fans are Disappointed Over Cancellation
Fox has made another difficult decision this week by canceling sitcom Call Me Kat after only three seasons. The Mayim Bialik-led comedy premiered in 2021 and became an instant fan favorite. Unfortunately, the ratings weren't what Fox wanted, leading to the cancellation and leaving many fans heartbroken over the news.
With the café closing up shop, plenty of fans shared their thoughts on Twitter, expressing many mixed emotions. Although the series was definitely an underdog compared to other Fox shows, the fan following was still strong and steady, even if it wasn't enough to keep it going.
'Call Me Kat' Fans are Visibly Upset
HOW DARE FOX CANCEL @CallMeKatFOX!!!!!!!!!!!!! BRING IT BACK!!!!!!! #CallMeKat #CallMeKatFOX #FOX pic.twitter.com/J7iKP7kjVj— Nikki Sigrist (@nicole_sigrist) May 6, 2023
"And @FOXTV cancels a good show AGAIN #CallMeKat," one fan wrote. "SCREW YOU FOX FOR CANCELING #CALLMEKAT," another expressed.
Viewers are Dealing with Too Much
#CallMeKat just got cancelled, adding it to the ever growing list of shows I’ve lost within the past few days.
I just need #AmericanAuto & #GrandCrew to survive!! 😭 pic.twitter.com/g1TQqTonJX— 🌴Golden Girls & Golden Palace Podcast! 🌴 (@SoGoodWeNamedlt) May 6, 2023
A fan pointed out, "#SWAT and #CallMeKat have been canceled today which makes me wonder who will be next on the cancelation block? (Lookin at you CW)." Another mentioned, "#CallMeKat gets canceled and #TheGoldbergs ends its 10 season run this week. Sad time for television. :("
The Kat Café Will be Missed
Definitely will miss #CallMeKat it was such a feel good show that a lot of people needed ❤️— Stephanie🐾 (@09StephE) May 6, 2023
"This is awful news for my Friday," one fan shared. "The only quirky, silly, poignant, feline-positive, character-based sitcom centered around a woman in her 40s who owns a cat cafe is gone. CALL ME KAT, you will be sorely missed."
If Only There was Time for Closure
Hate that #CallMeKat was cancelled. It is a great show, and I wish it had a few more seasons under its belt (or at least another one to give closure)!— krischievous (@KrischievousOne) May 6, 2023
"Mannnnnnn!!! I needed to see Randi and Carter's big wedding! I am sick!" one fan said. Another stated, "#CallMeKat was hard to watch sometimes, but now I'm mad that we won't see Randi & Carter get married."
Fans of 'Call Me Kat' are Definitely Disappointed
So disappointed. This show was my Thursday night fave. I guess because it’s not a mindless reality show, it was chopped. Boo. #CallMeKat— Crabrubywater (@crabrubywater) May 6, 2023
"Really @FoxTelevision you're cancelling #CallMeKat that sucks @missmayim and the rest of the cast and crew deserve better," one fan said. "Hey @hulu you should pick this up."
Overall, Fans Everywhere are Heartbroken
I kinda feel bummed #CallMeKat is cancelled, and not renewing it for Season 4. Shame on Fox. We need to save the show and move to another network! #SaveCallMeKat pic.twitter.com/f19zQ2kXGS— Myles-Spike Webby 🇨🇦💉 (@mylesspike86) May 6, 2023
"Somebody pick up this Wonderfully Cute Sitcom that is a short 30 mins of fun, hilarity with live audience interaction," expressed one fan. "Thank You #CallMeKat Ensemble and Entire Crew! It deserves Better!"