'Call Me Kat' Fans are Disappointed Over Cancellation

Fox has made another difficult decision this week by canceling sitcom Call Me Kat after only three seasons. The Mayim Bialik-led comedy premiered in 2021 and became an instant fan favorite. Unfortunately, the ratings weren't what Fox wanted, leading to the cancellation and leaving many fans heartbroken over the news.

With the café closing up shop, plenty of fans shared their thoughts on Twitter, expressing many mixed emotions. Although the series was definitely an underdog compared to other Fox shows, the fan following was still strong and steady, even if it wasn't enough to keep it going.