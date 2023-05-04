Could ABC Save 'The Resident' Like It Did '9-1-1'?

With 9-1-1 getting saved by ABC after its FOX cancellation, can the same thing happen for the medical drama The Resident? The network canceled the series after six seasons earlier this year after ratings had dipped. Season 6 was also the shortest season of the series, only getting 13 episodes as opposed to its usual 20+, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Just like 9-1-1, The Resident was created under 21st Century Fox prior to the merger with Disney.

It's unlikely the series will find a home elsewhere, given the fact that ratings did decline over the years and the recent news of series star Matt Czuchry landing a role on American Horror Story. There's also the fact that ABC still has some shows in danger of cancellation, so they are saving room for those as well as its new shows. As of now, there's no confirmation on what new shows they're ordering to series for the 2023-24 season, but ABC might be trying to save some room.

The Resident premiered in 2017 on Fox, and for a while, it was paired with 9-1-1 on the same night, making it a powerhouse on the network. Both shows had been two of the top-rated series on Fox, but now next season, that won't be the case. Even despite the cancellation of The Resident, the series did have an ending that was somewhat satisfying and tied up loose ends, like Conrad and Billie getting together, Ian coming clean about his addiction, and Chastain being able to keep its full funding thanks to Leela curing the Governor of Georgia, who had a bad heart and bowels. That wasn't all for Dr. Devi, however, as she and Devon got engaged.

While it's never easy seeing a favorite show get canceled, fans did somewhat see it coming as medical equipment from the series were reportedly getting sold in Georgia not long after the finale. Luckily with a cast as talented as the one on The Resident, it shouldn't be long until they start roping in new roles. At least Matt Czuchry has already landed one, and if rumors are true, we should expect him in AHS sometime this summer or a little after.

Chastain may have closed its doors forever, but fans can still watch the series in full on Hulu if they have the desire to and fall in love with the staff all over again. There have been roller coasters of emotional storylines throughout the series, so at the same time, it might be a good thing so they don't have to go through more heartbreak. Either way, it's sad to say goodbye to The Resident.