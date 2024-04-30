Jeff Probst Drops Huge 'Survivor' Announcement

As Survivor 46 continues to unfold, plans for season 50 are already underway. During a Survivor FYC event in Los Angeles recently, host and showrunner Jeff Probst announced that the landmark season will feature all returning players. "'Survivor 50′ is coming down the corner. The truth is, we really do focus on 47 and 48, that's what we're heading out to shoot next. Then we have to shoot 49. But we know 50 is coming, so I am curious, is there a feeling? Should 50 be another season with new players and don't make it a big deal?" he said, per Variety. When the audience members yelled out, "no," he asked, "Or should it be returning players?"

After applause, Probst continued with his announcement, noting, "In the spirit of, sometimes letting the game be in the hands of the fans, I feel like — and there a couple of people from CBS right now going 'Oh, my God, what is happening?' — I feel like we should just commit and make this the moment where we decide that 'Survivor 50 'will be returning players."

Probst then asked Survivor executive producer Matt Van Wagenen, "Is this OK?" with Van Wagenen nodding. Probst continued, "I don't know what is going to happen after this, but I'm pretty sure we're committed."

Probst later took to Instagram to make it official, saying in a video: "About 10 seconds ago, we just decided, thanks to all the fans that were in attendance at the FYC event here in Hollywood, that 'Survivor 50' will be returning players — and you all are part of it."

Survivor 46 is currently airing on Wednesdays on CBS. Probst, an Emmy Award-winning host, has been part of the U.S. version of Survivor since 2000.