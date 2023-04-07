'The Resident' Canceled at Fox

The lights are off at Chastain Park Memorial Hospital. Fox has finally canceled The Resident after weeks of speculation about the show's future. The medical drama starring Matt Czuchry finished its sixth and final season in January, and will not return for Season 7.

The Resident was one of the few remaining dramas from the 2022-2023 TV season still in a state of limbo, but it was clear early on that the show was nearing its end. In early March, an estate sale purveyor in Georgia listed props for a "major network medical drama" up for sale. Since The Resident was filmed just outside Atlanta, fans assumed the props were from the show. An insider later told TVLine that the show was "essentially done," but Fox remained quiet on the show's future until Thursday.

The show's sixth season only ran 13 episodes, which aired between September 2022 and January. The season averaged 4.4 million viewers and a 0.5 rating in the 18-49 demographic with Live+7-day playback. That was down 10% and 29% from Season 5, respectively. Still, it had the fourth-largest total audience for Fox, behind only 9-1-1, 9-1-1: Lone Star, and Accused.

The Resident was created by Amy Holden Jones, Hayley Schore, and Roshan Sethi. The writers set out to make it unique among medical dramas because the staff also had to work around the bureaucratic healthcare industry. Czuchry played the titular resident, Conrad Hawkins. Emily VanCamp starred in the first four seasons as Condrad's eventual wife, Nicholette Nevin. Her character was killed off during Season 5. Other members of the ensemble cast included Manish Dayal, Bruce Greenwood, Malcolm-Jamal Warner, Jane Leeves, Jessica Lucas, Anuja Joshi, Kaley Ronayne, and Andrew McCarthy.

Since the show's future was always on shaky ground, Jones told TVLine her team wrote the Season 6 finale so that it could stand as a suitable ending if the show was canceled. If the show came back, fans would have seen Devon (Dayal) and Leela (Joshi) get married, Conrad and Billie (Jessica) continue their romance, and how Bell (Greenwood) and Kitt (Leeves) would handle Bell being a patient and doctor.

"Making this show is the hardest work I've done, but it's also a personal joy and privilege," Jones told TVLine. "This cast is the happiest and most unified I've seen in all my time in the business. The incredible crew loves coming to work. I will always be proud of all we've done and how we've done it. If it ends, there will be sorrow, but we rang the bell."

Fox won't be without a medical drama for long. The network already ordered Doc straight-to-series. The show centers on a Minneapolis doctor who loses eight years of memories after a traumatic brain injury and has to navigate a new world. It is inspired by an Italian series.