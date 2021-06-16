'Prodigal Son' Canceled, But Legions of Fans Petition to Save the Show

✖

After Fox announced in May that it would not be moving forward with a third season of Prodigal Son, fans are rallying their support around the show in an effort to save it. Following a criminal psychologist who helps the NYPD solve crimes and stop killers, the drama series earned a loyal fanbase throughout its first two seasons, and fans are now proving that they are unwilling to let the show die without a fight.

Initially created before Fox handed down the cancellation news and as the show's fate was left hanging in limbo, a Change.org petition with more 48,000 signatures is calling for Prodigal Son to be saved. That petition has taken on even more significance in the wake of the show’s cancellation, with fans vowing to "keep fighting for this amazing, brilliant, thrilling show we all love." The petition calls on "chairman Rupert Murdoch and Executive chairman Lachlan Murdoch, Michael Thorn to give Prodigal Son more seasons and give viewers more reasons to stick around or let HBO MAX, NETFLIX, OR HULU pick it up to continue the story."

"Prodigal Son has shown us that it can stand on its own in storytelling and without the need to rip stories from the headlines to keep its fanbase engaged-fans who are willing to do what it takes to get more seasons, but that FOX never allows a program to thrive before cancelling it is truly disheartening. Shouldn't 'WE' the viewers decide if a program is worth it?" the petition reads in part. "With every cancellation FOX stands to lose more viewers like it did when they canceled another fan favorite LUCIFER only for the fans to rally and petition for pickup with another network."

But Prodigal Son fans are going a step further. Along with the petition, a #SaveProdigalSon website has been launched. That website says they "aim to reverse" Fox's decision to cancel the series. The site says its mission is to "bring the Prodigal Son fan community together to save the television show and find it a new home on another network or streaming service." The site provides various ways for fans to show their support for the show. Along with encouraging fans to sign the petition, fans are also encouraged to request various streamers, like Netflix, Hulu, and Apply TV+, revive the show on their platform, with links provided to make the request. The site also encourages fans to participate in "Operation #SaveSunshine," which involves sending Warner Bros. TV birdseed and Twizzlers

At this time it is unclear if Prodigal Son will be picked up for a third season. The series initially premiered on Fox in 2019. The network’s decision to cancel the show reportedly came down to viewership, with Prodigal Son , as of its May 4 episode, having been down 38% and 45% from its first season in total viewers and demo rating.