Emily VanCamp Suddenly Quits 'The Resident' Before Season 5

Emily VanCamp is surprisingly leaving the Fox medical drama The Resident, which is set to start its fifth season in September. The reason for her sudden departure was not announced, reports TVLine. The Captain America: The Winter Soldier star recently announced she and husband Josh Bowman welcomed daughter Iris on Aug. 26, but the couple never announced she was pregnant.

VanCamp starred as nurse Nicolette "Nic" Nevin on The Resident. She was a member of the cast from the start and was the love interest of Matt Czuchry's Conrad Hawkins. The couple finally married in Season 4 and welcomed their first child in the season finale. However, recent teasers for Season 5 have suggested a tragedy is coming. Conrad was seen alone in a Season 5 poster, with the slogan, "Healing starts within." The teaser trailer did not show Nic anywhere. The Resident Season 5 is scheduled to start on Fox Tuesday, Sept. 21 at 8 p.m. ET.

After the Season 4 finale, co-showrunner Peter Elkoff told TVLine there will be a major change for Season 5. "When our audience — our loyal and beloved audience — tunes in for the first episode of Season 5, by the time it’s over, they will be shocked at certain changes that are taking place at the hospital,” Elkoff said. “That’s all I’m going to say.”

Elkoff told TVInsider the "plan" was to bring everyone back for Season 5, but he still teased major changes. "I will tell you that when our audience finishes the first episode, they will be shocked by a couple of changes that have occurred," he said.

Fox did not comment on VanCamp's decision to leave. A source close to the show told TVLine they were "hopeful" that she might appear in Season 5 in "some form or fashion." The show has also seen Shaunette Renee Wilson, who played Mina Okafor, leave during Season 4. Morris Chestnutt, who plays Barrett Cain, is expected to have a smaller role in Season 5 since he joined the drama Our Kind of People.

VanCamp's breakout role was Amy Abbott on Everwood, which ran on The WB from 2002 to 2006. Her other credits include Brothers & Sisters and Revenge. She is a member of the Marvel Cinematic Universe family, as she plays Sharon Carter. She played the character in Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Captain America: Civil War, and recently appeared in episodes of the Disney+ show The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.