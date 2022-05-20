'The Masked Singer' Winner, Firefly, Is Married to a 'Dancing With the Stars' Champion

✖

Meet the winner of The Masked Singer Season 7 — who just so happens to be married to the most recent Dancing With the Stars champion! Firefly won the singing competition Wednesday night and was revealed to be R&B singer Teyana Taylor, whose husband is Dancing With the Stars Season 30 winner, NBA player Iman Shumpert. Taylor took home the Masked Singer title just months after Shumpert took home the mirrorball trophy with his pro dance partner Daniella Karagach.

Taylor and Shumpert have been married since October 2016, welcoming their first daughter, Junie, in December 2015 and their second daughter, Rue, in September 2020. In April, they addressed unfounded rumors that surfaced earlier this year regarding their marriage. Responding to a TikTok video that an unnamed singer – who fans believed was Taylor – suffered a drug overdose after learning that her husband had cheated on her, Taylor said in no uncertain terms that the rumor was untrue.

"These types of rumors and lies hurt the most because I take pride in being a mother and would never be that irresponsible," Taylor told Ebony. "I've never used drugs a day in my life, nor do I smoke and only drink occasionally." She continued, "My health issues were never a secret. We actually outwardly shared them with the world on our reality TV show, We Got Love. So for someone to take that and make it a joke is extremely hurtful. It makes me emotional thinking about it."

On The Masked Singer, Taylor triumphed as Firefly over Ringmaster — an ABC sitcom star — and Prince — an American Horror Story actor — in the finale to take home the Golden Mask trophy. When she took her mask off, she was a familiar face to modern R&B/hip-hop fans, with popular tracks like "Gonna Love Me," "How You Want It?" and "Rose In Harlem." Taylor is also a regular Kanye West collaborator. She starred in the music video for his song "Fade" and provided vocals on his song "Dark Fantasy." West also famously produced her album K.T.S.E. amidst a flurry of releases in 2018.

Half the panel actually correctly identified the season's winner. Both Robin Thicke and Jenny McCarthy agreed that Taylor was behind Firefly's mask before the reveal. On the wrong side of the panel, Nicole Scherzinger went with Monica, and Ken Jeong guessed Alicia Keys.

Just before Firefly's reveal, Ringmaster was identified as The Goldbergs actress Hayley Orrantia, and Prince was shown to be Broadway and American Horror Story favorite Cheyenne Jackson. Previously eliminated contestants include Queen Cobra (En Vogue), Space Bunny (Shaggy) Mammoth (Kristie Alley) Jack in the Box (Rudy Guiliani) Miss Teddy (Jennifer Holliday), Armadillo (Dog the Bounty Hunter), Hydra (Penn & Teller), Lemur (model Christie Brinkley), Thingamabob (NFL player Jordan Mailata), Cyclops (actor Jorge Garcia), Ram (sportscaster Joe Buck) and McTerrier (Ace of Cakes' Duff Goldman).

The Masked Singer Season 7 has now wrapped. You can catch up on The Masked Singer by using Hulu, where episodes stream starting the morning after the broadcast. Stay tuned to PopCulture.com for future updates on The Masked Singer.