‘Dancing With the Stars’ Eliminates Beloved Bachelor Nation Personality on Halloween Night

This week’s spooky Dancing With the Stars ended with yet another elimination. So far in Season 33, viewers have sent home Tori Spelling (Pasha Pashkov), Anna Delvey (Ezra Sosa), Eric Roberts (Britt Stewart), Reginald VelJohnson (Emma Slater), and Brooks Nader (Gleb Savchenko). Last week after Disney Night, reality star Phaedra Parks and her partner, last season’s winner Val Chmerkovskiy, were eliminated. After shattering the all-time voting record yet again, joining the eliminated group will be Bachelorette star Jenn Tran and her partner, Sasha Farber.

Tran and Farber have been fan favorites since the season started, especially since they had the least amount of time to rehearse when they first met. For Halloween Nightmares, the duo did a Contemporary to “Vampire” by Olivia Rodrigo since Tran’s nightmare was vampires. They got a 28/30 and one of the first 10s of the season. They also faced off against Olympian gymnast Stephen Nedoroscik and Rylee Arnold, dancing to “Jump In the Line” by Harry Belafonte from Beetlejuice and came out on top, adding three points to their score. Unfortunately, it just wasn’t enough. They were in the bottom three with Nedoroscik (Arnold) and Chandler Kinney (Brandon Armstrong) and were sent home.

DANCING WITH THE STARS – ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars” stars Sasha Farber and Jenn Tran. (Disney/Andrew Eccles)

Meanwhile, along with Nedoroscik (Arnold) and Kinney (Armstrong), still in and with a chance to take home the coveted Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy are Dwight Howard (Daniella Karagach), Danny Amendola (Witney Carson), Joey Graziedei (Jenna Johnson), Ilona Maher (Alan Bersten). At this point in the competition, it is anyone’s game, and it’s hard to predict just who will win. Fans will want to keep tuning in every week, and voting like their lives depend on it because no one is safe.

Dancing With the Stars will be taking a break next week due to the Presidential Election, but will be back on Nov. 12 with a special 500th episode celebration that will bring back some fan-favorites from over the seasons. As of now, there is no word on who will be brought back and what that celebration will entail, but as with any episode of DWTS, it will be one fans won’t want to miss. There’s only a handful of couples left still vying for the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy, and it could literally go to anyone. Tune in to DWTS on Tuesday, Nov. 12 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and Disney+, streaming the next day on Hulu.